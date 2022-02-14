Company announcement no. 32 2021/22
Allerød, 14 February 2022
Major shareholder announcement
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Brightfolk A/S on 14 February 2022 informed Matas A/S that Brightfolk A/S effective 11 February 2022 owns more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Matas A/S.
Brightfolk owns 3,830,931shares in Matas A/S, or 10.0% of the share capital and voting rights.
Contacts
Mathias Juhl-Hansen
Investor Relations, tlf. 60 43 74 63
