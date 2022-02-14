The Middle East and Africa Data Center Market to Reach USD 12.19 Billion by 2027. Over $5.5 Billion Investment Opportunities in the Next 5 Years– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Middle East and Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.90% during the period 2021−2027. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Israel, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria have witnessed investment in the deployment of the 5G network on a commercial basis.



Scope of the Middle East and Africa Data Center Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Investment) $12.19 Billion Market Size (Area) 3.17 Million Sq.ft Market Size (Power Capacity) 653.4 MW CAGR 10.90 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Geography Analysis Middle East and Africa Countries Covered UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Other African Countries.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Middle East & Africa region has witnessed significant activity from local and global operators over the last few years, driven by increased digitalization due to COVID-19, government initiatives, adoption of AI, IoT, and big data, and the shift from on-premise to cloud and colocation facilities.

90+ new projects have been identified in the Middle East and Africa region that either opened in 2021 or will be operational over the next few years. The region has witnessed interest from both local operators like Gulf Data Hub and Group 42 and global operators like Equinix and Digital Realty.

Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Some major operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, Group 42, Gulf Data Hub, Turkcell, Raxio Data Centre, Africa Data Centres, and Teraco Data Environments.

Most Middle East & African governments are taking initiatives to develop special economic zones and industrial parks with tax exemptions for data center operators to drive investments. For instance, In Kenya, special economic zones include Greater Mombasa SEZ, Lamu SEZ, and Dongo Kundu SEZ.

The region witnessed several mergers and acquisitions in 2021, further driving the market growth. For instance, in 2021, Equinix and Digital Realty announced plans to acquire MainOne and Teraco Data Environment to spread their operations across Africa.

The region witnessed several new entrants in 2021, such as Open Access Data Centres (OADC), currently developing data centers in Lagos and Durban, and Vantage Data Centers developing a data center in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Feet) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 15 prominent IT infrastructure, 24 prominent support infrastructure, 53 prominent construction contractors, 25 prominent data center investors, and 3 new entrants

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-africa-data-center-market

Middle East and Africa Data Center Market – Opportunities & Trends

In Saudi Arabia, over 50 cities are covered under 5G technology as of February 2021, with telecom companies Zain, stc, and Mobily emerging as the major contributors to the market. In the Middle East & Africa, several companies and governments have taken the initiative to invest in smart cities. The implementation of 5G services by a few telecom companies in Tier I cities and improvement in overall connectivity in the region by way of terrestrial and subsea cables. The number of interconnected devices is also increasing significantly in recent years.

Companies in the region adopt various cloud strategies to make their workloads more efficiently. Due to COVID-19, the adoption of cloud-based services is gaining traction as most businesses shift to online platforms and work remotely, creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the market. Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, SAP, IBM, and Alibaba are the major cloud service providers in the Middle East & Africa. These cloud service providers will collocate their workloads with existing colocation operators and collaborate with new entrants entering the market to provide cloud-based services.

Middle East and Africa Data Center Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Oman

Israel

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Jordan

Other Middle Eastern Countries

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Morocco

Egypt

Ethiopia

Algeria

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Other African Countries

Middle East and Africa Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape

Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, and Tencent, among others, are expanding their presence by adding new cloud regions. These providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities and are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure.

Partnerships with large enterprises expect to add more revenue to vendors during the forecast period. All infrastructure providers have strong expertise in the design, installation, and commissioning services of data centers.

Players such as 4Energy, Evapco, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and STULZ are among the major market players in the region. They are continuously innovating their offerings of cooling systems in the market.

Players are expanding their presence in Middle East & Africa countries, which is likely to boost revenue growth, especially in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Kenya, Turkey, Egypt, and Nigeria. These countries are witnessing the high construction of large data centers.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-africa-data-center-market

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle





Key Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Enrogen

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Construction Contractors

Abbeydale Projects

Advanced Vision Morocco

AECOM

Aldar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

ARSMAGNA

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

B2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

EGEC

ENMAR Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

H&MV Engineering

ICS Nett

Ingenium Engineers

INT’LTEC Group

ISG

Interkel

JLB Architects

Laing O’Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site and Power

RED Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

RW Armstrong

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

Turner & Townsend

United Egypt

Westwood Management





Key Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Africa Data Centres

Bynet Data Communications

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Etisalat

Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

Group 42

Gulf Data Hub

io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

Moro Hub

Meeza

Microsoft

MainOne(MDXi)

NTT Global Data Centers

Ooredoo

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Turkcell

Telecom Egypt

Teraco Data Environments

Wingu

Zain





New Entrants

Infinity

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Vantage Data Centers





Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707



