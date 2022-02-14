The Middle East and Africa Data Center Market to Reach USD 12.19 Billion by 2027. Over $5.5 Billion Investment Opportunities in the Next 5 Years– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Middle East and Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.90% during the period 2021−2027. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Israel, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria have witnessed investment in the deployment of the 5G network on a commercial basis.
Scope of the Middle East and Africa Data Center Report
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size (Investment)
|$12.19 Billion
|Market Size (Area)
|3.17 Million Sq.ft
|Market Size (Power Capacity)
|653.4 MW
|CAGR
|10.90
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Geography Analysis
|Middle East and Africa
|Countries Covered
|UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Other African Countries.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The Middle East & Africa region has witnessed significant activity from local and global operators over the last few years, driven by increased digitalization due to COVID-19, government initiatives, adoption of AI, IoT, and big data, and the shift from on-premise to cloud and colocation facilities.
- 90+ new projects have been identified in the Middle East and Africa region that either opened in 2021 or will be operational over the next few years. The region has witnessed interest from both local operators like Gulf Data Hub and Group 42 and global operators like Equinix and Digital Realty.
- Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Some major operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, Group 42, Gulf Data Hub, Turkcell, Raxio Data Centre, Africa Data Centres, and Teraco Data Environments.
- Most Middle East & African governments are taking initiatives to develop special economic zones and industrial parks with tax exemptions for data center operators to drive investments. For instance, In Kenya, special economic zones include Greater Mombasa SEZ, Lamu SEZ, and Dongo Kundu SEZ.
- The region witnessed several mergers and acquisitions in 2021, further driving the market growth. For instance, in 2021, Equinix and Digital Realty announced plans to acquire MainOne and Teraco Data Environment to spread their operations across Africa.
- The region witnessed several new entrants in 2021, such as Open Access Data Centres (OADC), currently developing data centers in Lagos and Durban, and Vantage Data Centers developing a data center in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Feet) | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 15 prominent IT infrastructure, 24 prominent support infrastructure, 53 prominent construction contractors, 25 prominent data center investors, and 3 new entrants
Middle East and Africa Data Center Market – Opportunities & Trends
In Saudi Arabia, over 50 cities are covered under 5G technology as of February 2021, with telecom companies Zain, stc, and Mobily emerging as the major contributors to the market. In the Middle East & Africa, several companies and governments have taken the initiative to invest in smart cities. The implementation of 5G services by a few telecom companies in Tier I cities and improvement in overall connectivity in the region by way of terrestrial and subsea cables. The number of interconnected devices is also increasing significantly in recent years.
Companies in the region adopt various cloud strategies to make their workloads more efficiently. Due to COVID-19, the adoption of cloud-based services is gaining traction as most businesses shift to online platforms and work remotely, creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the market. Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, SAP, IBM, and Alibaba are the major cloud service providers in the Middle East & Africa. These cloud service providers will collocate their workloads with existing colocation operators and collaborate with new entrants entering the market to provide cloud-based services.
Middle East and Africa Data Center Market – Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Oman
- Israel
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Jordan
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Morocco
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Algeria
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast
- Other African Countries
Middle East and Africa Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape
- Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, and Tencent, among others, are expanding their presence by adding new cloud regions. These providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities and are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure.
- Partnerships with large enterprises expect to add more revenue to vendors during the forecast period. All infrastructure providers have strong expertise in the design, installation, and commissioning services of data centers.
- Players such as 4Energy, Evapco, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and STULZ are among the major market players in the region. They are continuously innovating their offerings of cooling systems in the market.
- Players are expanding their presence in Middle East & Africa countries, which is likely to boost revenue growth, especially in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Kenya, Turkey, Egypt, and Nigeria. These countries are witnessing the high construction of large data centers.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
- 4Energy
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EAE Group
- Eaton
- EVAPCO
- Enlogic
- Enrogen
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Master Power Technologies
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Key Construction Contractors
- Abbeydale Projects
- Advanced Vision Morocco
- AECOM
- Aldar Properties
- Anel Group
- Arup
- ARSMAGNA
- Ashi & Bushnag
- Atkins
- B2 Architects
- CAP DC
- Chess Enterprises
- Copy Cat Group
- Dar Group
- DC Pro Engineering
- Deerns
- Eastra Solutions
- Edarat Group
- EDS Engineers
- Egypro
- EGEC
- ENMAR Engineering
- Harinsa Qatar (HQ)
- HATCO
- HHM Building Contracting
- Hill International
- H&MV Engineering
- ICS Nett
- Ingenium Engineers
- INT’LTEC Group
- ISG
- Interkel
- JLB Architects
- Laing O’Rourke
- Linesight
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- Mace
- Mercury Engineering
- McLaren Construction
- MWK Engineering
- Orascom Construction
- Prota Engineering
- Qatar Site and Power
- RED Engineering
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- RW Armstrong
- Shaker Group
- Sterling & Wilson
- Summit Technology Solutions
- Tri-Star Construction
- Turner & Townsend
- United Egypt
- Westwood Management
Key Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Africa Data Centres
- Bynet Data Communications
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)
- Group 42
- Gulf Data Hub
- io (Digital Realty)
- IXAfrica
- Moro Hub
- Meeza
- Microsoft
- MainOne(MDXi)
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Ooredoo
- Paratus Namibia
- Rack Centre
- Raxio Data Centres
- Turkcell
- Telecom Egypt
- Teraco Data Environments
- Wingu
- Zain
New Entrants
- Infinity
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Vantage Data Centers
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
