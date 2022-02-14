United Language Group Leverages AI to Identify Member Language Preference

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) announced the addition of a three-year implementation plan to include race and ethnicity stratification for key Health Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures. Health plans now need to identify disparities and develop strategies to effectively reach and serve culturally and linguistically diverse populations. In response, United Language Group (ULG) developed a solution that implements Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support health organizations in these efforts.

Analyzing health outcomes for culturally and linguistically diverse populations is difficult for many organizations, often due to missing data. “Health plans consistently report challenges capturing race, ethnicity, and language within diverse member populations. ULG’s AI tool can solve for missing data, supporting plans in their efforts to use data to engage all members equally.” says Dr. Abigail Katz, Executive Director of Health Outcomes Solutions at United Language Group.

By cross-referencing key identifiers against a global database, this AI solution gathers information about ethnicity and language preference, and accurately identifies 180 ethnic groups and 80 languages with over 85% accuracy.

ULG is driven to help organizations provide equitable care. Kyle Fromm, JD, Compliance and Quality Expert, says “Meaningful health equity initiatives require commitment and planning, and organizations can benefit from expert support. ULG’s experienced consultants can help you prepare for upcoming HEDIS race and ethnicity stratification requirements - a critical step in moving towards data-driven equity.”

Closing gaps in care for culturally and linguistically diverse populations begins with understanding the health profiles of the populations your organization serves. ULG’s AI solutions empower health care organizations to meet quality requirements and ultimately advance health equity within their membership.

ABOUT United Language Group

United Language Group is one of the world’s largest and most innovative Language Service providers in the world. Serving thousands of clients across hundreds of countries, ULG’s mission is to create a world in which language is no longer a barrier.

