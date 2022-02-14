SVN® Expands Presence in Texas With the Addition of SVN | Traditions

Boston, MA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Traditions in New Braunfels, Texas. Led by Managing Directors Steve Rodgers, CPM®, CCIM and Travis Taylor, MAI, CCIM, the firm provides commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, and property management services.

With deep market knowledge in a wide variety of asset types and over 60 years combined experience, most of which has been in the San Antonio market, the team at SVN | Traditions focuses on delivering a memorable full-service experience for their clients.

“While the nature of this business is rooted in the transactional space, we thrive on building lasting relationships,” says Rodgers and Taylor, “not only at acquisition, but throughout the lifespan of the investment.”

“The ability to leverage national resources and expertise at the local level not only adds value to our firm, but also to our current and future clients. We are thrilled to have access to SVN tools and technology so that [SVN | Traditions] can continue to provide the unparalleled service we have always strived to provide.” Rodgers and Taylor believe the future is bright: “Our goal is to know no boundaries. We look forward to unlimited growth, expansion, and opportunity with SVN and we are well-poised to scale our boutique, service-oriented roots with the strength and support of a national platform.”

SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo stated, “As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Traditions has long been an impactful leader in the New Braunfels area and is a strong addition to this organization. We look forward to growing the SVN presence in New Braunfels and beyond.”

About SVN | Traditions

SVN | Traditions provides commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, and property management services in the New Braunfels, TX area. The team at SVN | Traditions has deep market knowledge in a wide variety of asset types and over 60 years of combined experience.



About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

