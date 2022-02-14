PURA Industrial Hemp Business Positioned To Benefit From Hemp Advancement Act of 2022

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) retooled its experience with hemp last year to take on a much larger opportunity in 2022. PURA has launched an initiative to expand the utilization of hemp worldwide under the brand name Farmersville Hemp. PURA is building a co-op of hemp growers and processors to raise market awareness around the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp and build a brand name to benefit all co-op participants under the name Farmersville Hemp.

PURA management believes the Hemp Advancement Act of 2022 , introduced last week, could substantially contribute to PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Strategy.

The Act is intended to advance the industrial hemp momentum initiated under the 2018 Farm Bill.

PURA management is also eager to see the upcoming USDA National Hemp Report anticipated later this week on February 17th. PURA expects the report to have important information to be utilized in the ongoing development of PURA’s Farmersville Hemp strategy.

PURA recently published a 2022 strategic overview detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the “multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.”

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year. The $10 million revenue opportunity is enhanced by the progress of PURA’s co-op partners.

PURA co-op partners include Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU).

