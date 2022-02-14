Paytronix and PYMNTS Report: Nearly Half of Restaurant Patrons Engage with A Loyalty Program

60% of QSR patrons use loyalty through an app



Highest earners engage most with restaurant loyalty programs

35% of consumers want improvements in how they order and pick up food



NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the latest report in its ongoing series “The Digital Divide: Minding The Loyalty Gap,” a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, which finds that nearly half of restaurant patrons engage with a loyalty

program in some way and as many as 34% say that tangible improvements to the way they pick up and order food will have the greatest impact on their loyalty. Consequently, mobile technologies are key to customer engagement as half of patrons interact with their favorite restaurants’ loyalty programs via the restaurants’ mobile apps.

According to the report, 48% of restaurant customers used loyalty programs in at least one type of restaurant during the past three PYMNTS and Paytronix surveys. The survey showed that similar shares of consumers use loyalty programs at QSRs (42%) and restaurants with table service (43%). Nearly 70% of QSR patrons use loyalty programs in several of the restaurants they purchase from frequently. Table-service restaurant patrons use loyalty programs slightly less frequently: 64% of these clients use loyalty programs in several of the restaurants they purchase from frequently.

“Today’s consumers are convenience-focused and digitally savvy — and those key characteristics influence how and where they choose to dine. Loyalty program usage is strong, but consumers' interest in participating in such initiatives may be mitigated by how easy participation is and whether find the overall ordering process frictionless.” – Digital Divide: Minding the Loyalty Gap.

Additional report findings include:

Mobile Apps -- For table-service restaurant, 50% of loyalty program members interact via the restaurant’s mobile app. For QSRs, 60% of QSR patrons who interact with a loyalty program do so via a mobile app.

Biggest loyalty Fans -- Younger adults, the college-educated and individuals who earn more than $100,000 annually exhibit the highest engagement rates with local restaurant loyalty programs. Consumers using loyalty programs are willing to spend more at local restaurants to earn customized discounts.

Methodology

The Digital Divide: Minding the Loyalty Gap, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, is based on census-balanced surveys of 2,414 U.S. consumers conducted between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, 2021, as well as an analysis of other economic data. The sample was constructed to match the U.S. adult population in key demographic characteristics. Respondents averaged 48 years of age, 52% are female, and 32%

hold college degrees. Sampling also covered different income brackets: 36% of respondents earn more than $100,000 each year, while 31% earn $50,000 to $100,000 and 33% earn less than $50,000.

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .