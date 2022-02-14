Customers Rank Intland Software a Leader in ALM and Requirements Management Software in G2 Winter 2022 Report

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intland Software, provider of the market-leading ALM platform codebeamer, announced its recognition as a Leader on software and service review site G2Crowd. Based on user reviews, G2Crowd's recently released Winter 2022 Grid® Reports for ALM Software Suites and for Requirements Management Tools both rank codebeamer as a Leader in the Mid-Market as well as the Enterprise segments. codebeamer also made it on G2's Top 50 Best Software list, gaining recognition among Development Products such as Jenkins, GitLab, Jira, Azure Pipelines, Visual Studio, and others.

"We greatly appreciate codebeamer's recognition by users and, based on their feedback, by G2Crowd. It's reassuring to see our efforts to help drive customer success recognized by those that actually interact with our products day to day. We're especially grateful for being worthy of G2's Users Love Us badge, adding the cherry on top of this prized recognition!" said Intland's Head of Marketing Gabor Engel. "Let me thank all those providing their honest feedback, and let me also encourage all our other users to share their experiences with our products - as evidenced by these reports, your input really helps other users!"

Used by over 5 million buyers monthly, G2Crowd is among the largest review platforms that hosts over 1,5 million authentic reviews to help its users make better technology decisions. Excellent user feedback had G2Crowd distinguish Intland's platform in multiple categories. codebeamer was endorsed for:

Easiest To Use (ALM Suites | Enterprise): Awarded to the Easiest to Use product in the category

Best Usability (Requirements Management | Enterprise): For the product offering the Best Usability in its category

Leader (ALM Suites | Global): Based on outstanding user reviews, rated highly by G2 users

Leader (Requirements Management | Global): Based on outstanding user reviews, rated highly by G2 users

Easiest Setup (ALM Suites | Enterprise): Awarded to the product that is easiest to set up compared to other competitors in its category

Easiest Setup (Requirements Management | Enterprise): Awarded to the product that is easiest to set up compared to other competitors in its category

Users Love Us (General | Global): Awarded to products that consistently receive positive reviews

Learn more about Intland Software at https://intland.com.

Media Contact

Gabor Engel, Head of Marketing, Intland Software

gabor.engel@intland.com

(+49) 711-2195-420

