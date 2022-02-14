Let's Talk Interactive Hires Korey Keenan as Director of Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Korey Keenan as director of sales. Keenan has deep experience in the telehealth industry, having worked with some of the largest healthcare systems, payers, and IDNs in the United States.

In his new role, Keenan will leverage his more than 20 years of experience in telehealth to support LTI in bringing virtual care solutions to the enterprise healthcare sector. Keenan joins LTI from Bright Health Group, an insurance technology firm that acquired telemedicine software company Zipnosis in 2021. Prior to the acquisition, Keenan was director of sales at Zipnosis, supporting the growth and adoption of the platform to enterprise healthcare systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Korey Keenan to LTI," said Arthur Cooksey, CEO and founder of Let's Talk Interactive. "Both Korey and LTI share more than two decades in telehealth. Over that time, we have laid a solid foundation and we are confident that Korey can help us to scale at a rapid pace and meet the increasing demand for our services on a global scale. We are excited to have Korey join our leadership team."

"I joined LTI because of the people, the firm's vision and leadership, and its ability to constantly innovate," Keenan said. "I'm excited to demonstrate LTI's innovations that take virtual care to a whole new level. As a result, we'll support the health care sector in expanding equal access to care and ultimately serving more people."

As telehealth usage has experienced a steep increase over the last three years as a result of the pandemic, Let's Talk Interactive has also experienced a surge in business. The firm has grown its full-time talent by 150%, supported clients in more than 69 countries, and served more than 500,000 lives in 2021 alone.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award.

