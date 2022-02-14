Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market Size is expected +9.7% CAGR Growth, Will Hit US$ 2.3 Billion by 2026 | Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market By Type (IBS-C, IBS-D and Mixed IBS), By Product (Rifaximin, Eluxadoline, Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, & Online Pharmacies), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.3 Billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics? How big is the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Irritable bowel syndrome is a medical condition that pertains to irregular bowel movement and is accompanied by extreme pain in the stomach followed by diarrhoea, cramping, and constipation among others. IBS is a fairly simple diagnosis that can be detected by a range of laboratory tests and imaging tests with a wider range of medication as treatment measures. The driving factors behind the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market are a rise of prevalence of factors such as food allergies, predominant development of gastroenteritis, sporadic movements of the colon, irregular composition of serotonin in the colon, and a rise in celiac diseases, among others.

Additional factors include improvement in testing methods and extensive research and developmental means for improved accuracy and less downtime during testing. Moreover, the approval of linzess among regions of the U.S, Europe, and Asia-Pacific is expected to propel the growth of the IBS diagnostic market over the forecast period. Increased awareness among consumers and a widened spending power coupled with established healthcare facilities will further lead the market toward a positive outlook.

Market Dynamics:

The global irritable bowel syndrome diagnostics market is heavily driven by factors governing a higher prevalence of targeted diseases coupled with increased uptake of drugs during the forecast. Additional factors include a rise in the commercialization of existing product lines spread across various regions will further propel the growth of the market. Increased approval of linzess on a global scale will open new opportunities for the market to recoup revenue and improve sales. Improved testing methods and reliable treatment measures will further drive market growth. Moreover, an advent increase in factors pertaining to increased food allergies, predominant development of gastroenteritis, sporadic movements of the colon, the irregular composition of serotonin in the colon, and a rise in celiac diseases among the aging and advanced population will further boost the demand for IBS diagnostics over the projected forecast.

Increased awareness among consumers and manufacturers alike is expected to boost the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market towards a large footprint. Collaborative efforts of global and local organizations are proving to be highly fruitful for a larger group of consumers to be made aware of IBS. An increased number of approved products from regulatory bodies across the globe open new market avenues for the IBS diagnostics market to flourish. However, lack of proper knowledge among consumers and unconfirmed diagnosis prescribed by similar practitioners is expected to constrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Industry Major Market Players

Allergan

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

AstraZeneca

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Banusch Health

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Ardelyx

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Industry?

What segments does the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Product, by Distribution Channel, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 1.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 2.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.7% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Allergan, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Banusch Health, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Ardelyx, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis AG, among others Key Segment By Type, By Product, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

The global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostic market can be segmented into type, product, distribution channel, and regions.

Cholera-predominant segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market can be divided into ISB-C, ISB-D, and Mixed IBS. The IBS-C can be further broken down into linzess/constella, amitiza, and others and the IBS-D can be broken down into xifaxan, viberzi, and others. The IBS-C segment is expected to dominate owing to various contributing factors such as a surge of uptake of drugs such as linzess/constella & amitiza.

On the basis of product, the global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market can be broken down into rifaximin, eluxadoline, Lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others. The segment pertaining to rifaximin will account for the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, increased consumer spending, reliable diagnosis, and advancements in technology.

Regional Analysis

North America Will Lead The Market Over The Forecast In Terms Of Revenue

North America is expected to recoup the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue collection followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market growth in North America is primarily due to the well-established healthcare facilities, government incentives, and presence of key players in the region. Moreover, rising patient awareness and increased consumer spending power for diagnostics tests will propel the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market By Type (IBS-C, IBS-D and Mixed IBS), By Product (Rifaximin, Eluxadoline, Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, & Online Pharmacies), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/irritable-bowel-syndrome-diagnostics-market

The global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diagnostics market can be segmented into:

By Type Segment Analysis:

ISB-C Linzess/Constella Amitiza Others

ISB-D Xifaxan Viberzi Others

Mixed IBS

By Product Segment Analysis:

Rifaximin

Eluxadoline

Lubiprostone

Linaclotide

Others

By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Regional Segment Analysis:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics market is projected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 9.7% .

. Through the primary research, it was stated that the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics market was valued at approximately USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 & will surpass a value of USD 2.3 Billion by 2026 .

& will surpass a value of . On the basis of region, the “North America” region will lead the market during the forecast timeframe (2021-2026).

