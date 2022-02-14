Webinar: 2022 Forecast: Transformative Market Trends

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2022 will be a year marked by constant reinvention as we continue to adapt to the new realities impacting the housing industry.

In this week's webinar, Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will explore pivotal trends, such as:

The ups and downs of the housing market.

How ESG is becoming the foundation for strategy and investment decisions.

What the millennial takeover of the workforce means for building professionals and manufacturers.

How climate change factors into homebuying decisions.

Surging demand for net-zero, all-electric, healthy, resilient, connected homes.

What enhanced digitization looks like for the construction sector.

Join us Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm Eastern for this free webinar.

