USMJ Confirms Cannabis Ecommerce Expansion Launch This Thursday

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today confirmed the company will officially launch a major expansion of its cannabis ecommerce business later this week on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The launch will be centered on USMJ’s first marketing campaign for the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage.

USMJ acquired EVERx from Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) in exchange for a royalty agreement. Now USMJ is relaunching EVERx with new packaging and an updated formula. USMJ and PURA have worked closely on the EVERx relaunch.

The EVERx sale to USMJ is part of an overall reorganization. In September of last year, ACI Conglomerated, the controlling shareholder of USMJ and the controlling shareholder of Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET), announced its plans to refocus and diversify its overall strategy with the three companies.

PJET diversified outside the cannabis industry entering the student life market. PJET recently published its updated strategic plan for 2022 .

PURA refocused its business on industrial hemp.

USMJ, after exiting the cannabis retail restaurant market, is now focused on expanding its cannabis ecommerce footprint.

