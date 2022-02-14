ALYI 2022 Comprehensive EV Revenue Growth Outlook Firms Up

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company’s strategy to generate revenue beyond its electric vehicle sales by tapping into its potential to realize income through its EV Ecosystem partnerships is firming up, and the outlook to reach beyond the company’s organic $10 million revenue target toward its $50 million stretch revenue goal is improving.

Last month, ALYI published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explained how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

The presentation included details on ALYI’s initiative to build EV Ecosystem partners and to add value to its partners in part with the introduction of investment opportunities for its partners.

This Friday, February 18, 2022, ALYI management will publish a progress report update to its 2022 strategic outlook providing details on how the company’s revenue growth outlook is firming up.

