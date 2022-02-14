New Author in Romance Mary Oldham Releases Three New Novels

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Oldham, an award winning author and three-time Golden Heart Finalist with the Romance Writers of America, has released three contemporary romance titles through By-Creek-Ity Publishing LLC. The Silver Linings Wedding Dress Auction, A Paris Affair, and A Summer Affair. A Roman Affair and standalone, Crush will be released in Spring 2022. www.maryoldham.com

Review of The Silver Linings Wedding Dress Auction

"So many pictures in my mind of each of the characters were painted by Mary's writing. I loved the good ones and wanted to kick the bad boys. Her descriptions of the dresses and jewelry were also excellent. I especially was amused by the 'white encased corpses' in her closet and the 'bejeweled sword with two large rubies'. The author had me in stitches. A thoroughly delightful romance read and break from my usual mystery and murder fare."

Review of A Paris Affair

"Love this. From the very beginning you are drawn into and immersed in this love story. You feel like you're right there in Paris and traveling to the elegant hotels with them. And there's a cast of colorful, complex supporting characters that you meet along the way. Hurry Mary Oldham and get us the next installment. Great book to curl up with as winter sets in! Get this, you'll be hooked to … follow this author…she's amazing."

Review of A Summer Affair

"Poor Adam, a drunk driver killed his wife & son, so that should tell you that the emotional aspect to this story will be thick, and it was. His cousin has him going out west to heal a bit more at Tranquility (a seaside estate), and maybe just maybe it will be just what the doctor ordered. Laura is divorcing her husband since their marriage got in the way of his dating life (he was cheating on her) to just breathe to figure out what was next. She just so happens to end up at Tranquility at the same time Adam was there, and maybe just maybe it's just what the doctor ordered for her. This story really did my heart in because I could absolutely feel the MCs emotions like they were my own, and it felt like I needed to go to Tranquility to chill out from all of my feelings running amok LOL! Mary Oldham penned a heartfelt story that just tugged on my heartstrings because it felt realistic in the telling to me. I'm going to have to keep going with this series since I've been reeled in completely. & I believe everyone will feel the same way after hitting those one click buttons so I HIGHLY HIGHLY HIGHLY RECOMMEND!"

