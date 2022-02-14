Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities and closely related parties

Bente Seljebakken Klausen, observer of the board of Borregaard ASA, has on 7 February 2022 sold 148 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 205.00 per share and on 14 February bought 302 shares at a price of NOK 152.50 per share in connection with the shares to employees programme. Following these transactions, Bente Seljebakken Klausen owns 700 shares in Borregaard ASA.



Espen Seljebakken Klausen, a related party to Bente Seljebakken Klausen, has on 7 February 2022 sold 148 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 205.00 per share and on 14 February bought 302 shares at a price of NOK 152.50 per share in connection with the shares to employees programme. Following these transactions, Espen Seljebakken Klausen owns 702 shares in Borregaard ASA.

Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 14 February 2022

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.





