iHealth's Super Bowl Debut Highlights Its Commitment to Bring More Tests to More People ASAP

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHealth Labs, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacturing of consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products, made its Super Bowl debut with in-stadium advertising highlighting its commitment to bring at-home COVID-19 tests to more people as quickly as possible. iHealth's Super Bowl advertising featured LED ribbon takeovers and branded openings on the stadium's video board that ran during the breaks at the end of the first and third quarters on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

As a part of this sponsorship, iHealth worked with the National Football League to distribute 120,000 iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests to visitors at the Super Bowl Experience held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Feb. 5 to 12, so that fans can test themselves before gathering to watch the big game.

"Testing remains an important tool in the fight against COVID-19, but this country is facing a severe testing shortage," said Jack Feng, iHealth Partner & COO. "We have been working with the federal and 20 state governments, as well as other organizations to make at-home testing more accessible. We have added an additional 16,000 manufacturing workers and scaled our production capacity to more than 10 million tests a day to achieve this goal. In addition, the iHealth team has been working around the clock to fulfill orders from our government and corporate partners, as well as meet the demand from the general public. Our company's goal is to bring COVID-19 tests to every American family in a timely manner."

About the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

The iHealth® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a lateral flow assay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2.

This test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older with symptoms of COVID-19 within the first 7 days of symptom onset. This test is also authorized for non-prescription home use with adult-collected nasal swab samples from individuals aged 2 years or older with symptoms of COVID-19 within the first 7 days of symptom onset.

This test is also authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older, or adult collected anterior nasal swab samples from individuals aged 2 years or older, with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 when tested twice over three days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) between tests.

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth is dedicated to helping people lead healthier lives. The company is a leader in designing and manufacturing consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products connected through the cloud. It focuses on delivering high-quality products that are easy to use, making it simple for consumers to accurately measure, track, and share a full range of health information with their doctors.

During the first year of COVID-19 pandemic, iHealth was actively supporting the fight against COVID-19 by being one of the leading manufacturers of thermometers, shipping millions of them to its customers.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for over the counter (OTC) sale of iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. iHealth has since been a major supplier of at-home tests to the federal government, state governments, nonprofit organizations, and individuals. In January 2022, iHealth received a $1.3 billion federal contract to deliver more tests to American families.

