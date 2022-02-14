Medical Swab Market Size Reached USD 1.48 Billion in 2021. 3D Printed Nasal Swabs to Lead Innovation - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s research report, the medical swab market is expected to witness a growth rate of around 25% by 2022. The new generation swabs used for sample collection can prove to be a disruptive innovation in the market. Factors such as faster product approvals and higher adoption will drive other companies to develop and launch advanced medical swabs in the future.

MEDICAL SWAB MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $1.48 Billion Base Year 2020 Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2021-2027 Segments Covered Product, Application, Sample Type (Nasal, Oral, and Others), End-users (Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes and Others) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Germany, Spain, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, and Mexico, US, Canada

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights:

The polyester-tipped swabs dominated the product type segment in the market. However, the usage of cotton type medical swabs and rayon type medical swabs are also increasing across the globe. The 3-D Printing of the polyester-tipped swabs helped increase production volume largely during the pandemic.

APAC region dominated the geography segment due to high population and the large number of covid-19 tests conducted in the APAC countries. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of (10.28).

Laboratories & Diagnostic centers dominate the End-User based segment. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals was also one of the largest consumers of medical swabs in the market.

The nasal swabs dominated the sample type segment. However, the increasing number of rapid tests for COVID-19 diagnostics and its variants are increasing the usage of oral samples.

Laboratory testing dominated the applications segments. Pre-COVID-19 the medical swabs were largely used for the specimen collection. The specimen collection is expected to grow at a CAGR of (6.93).

COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the medical swabs market. Due to the shortage of medical swabs, many countries imported the products from various foreign countries approved multiple 3-D printing medical swabs. This largely increased the production of medical swabs across the globe.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, sample type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 29 other prominent vendors



Get Your Free Sample Report Now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-swab-market

Market segmentation by Product

Cotton

Rayon

Polyester

Foam

Others



Market segmentation by Application

Laboratory Testing

Specimen Collection

Others



Market segmentation by Sample Type

Nasal

Oral

Others



Market segmentation by End-users

Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Market segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK France Russia Italy Germany Spain

APAC China India Australia Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Columbia Argentina Mexico

Middle East & Africa Turkey UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



Medical Swab Market – Vendor Landscape

The launch of 3D printed medical swabs was a revolutionary development in the market. The supply chain constraints during the outbreak had compelled several governments to invest in initiatives to manufacture new products. Thus, the 3D-printing method emerged as a quicker and much more efficient method of manufacturing medical swabs to meet the unprecedented demand worldwide. Currently, the market is witnessing intense competition as most prominent players are looking to gain a more significant share in the medical swab market. For instance, BD is one of the largest manufacturers of medical-grade swabs. The company has launched its first at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test, which uses smartphones to interpret and deliver reports.

Looking for more information? https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-swab-market

Key Vendors

Puritan Medical Products

COPAN Diagnostics

Origin

Becton Dickinson and Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AdvaCare Pharma

Advin Health Care

Aptaca Spa

Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products Co.

ABclonal Inc

CML Biotech

Cofide Biotech

Changzhou Medical Equipment Factory

Chemtronics

CAIG Laboratories

Dynarex

FL Medical

Formlabs

FortiusBio

GPC Medical

ITW Speciality Contamination Control Electronics

Jinan Babio Biotechnology

Jianerkang Medical

Malvern Medical Developments Ltd

MG Chemicals

Medical Wire & Equipment

Polymedicure (Polymed)

Pathkits

Q-TIPS

Super Brush

Shanghai Snwi Medical

Taizhou Sun Trine Biotechnology

TULIPS

Teel Plastics





Medical Swab Market – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market by Product:

4.3.2 Market by Application:

4.3.3 Market by Sample Type:

4.3.4 Market by End Users

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 On Medical Swabs Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 3d-Printed Swabs for Covid-19 Testing

8.2 Launch of Automated Medical Swabs

8.3 Advances in Medical Swab Technology

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Scope of Swab Tests

9.2 Growing Demand for Mass Covid-19 Testing

9.3 Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Disease & HAIS

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications Associated with Medical Swabs

10.2 Disruptions in Supply Chain of Medical Swabs

10.3 Poor Healthcare Infrastructure and Low Affordability in LMICS

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Market by Product

11.2.2 Market by Application

11.2.3 Market by Sample Type

11.2.4 Market by End User

11.2.5 Market by Geography

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Polyester-Tipped Swabs

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Polyester-Tipped Swabs by Geography

12.4 Cotton-Tipped Swabs

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Cotton-Tipped Swabs by Geography

12.5 Rayon-Tipped Swabs

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Rayon-Tipped Swabs by Geography

12.6 Foam-Tipped Swabs

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Foam-Tipped Swabs by Geography

12.7 Others

12.7.1 Market Overview

12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.7.3 Others by Geography

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Laboratory Testing

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Laboratory Testing by Geography

13.4 Specimen Collection

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Specimen Collection by Geography

13.5 Others

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Others by Geography

14 Sample Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Nasal

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Nasal by Geography

14.4 Oral

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Oral by Geography

14.5 Others

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Others by Geography

15 End Users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers by Geography

15.4 Hospitals & Clinics

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Hospitals & Clinics by Geography

15.5 Research Institutions

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Research Institutions by Geography

15.6 Others

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Others by Geography

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geography Overview

17 APAC

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 APAC: Product

17.4 APAC: Application

17.5 APAC: Sample Type

17.6 APAC: End User

17.7 Key Countries

17.7.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.2 India: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.4 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.5 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Europe: Product

18.4 Europe: Application

18.5 Europe: Sample Type

18.6 Europe: End User

18.7 Key Countries

18.7.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.3 Russia: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.5 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.6 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

19 North America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 North America: Product

19.4 North America: Application

19.5 North America: Sample Type

19.6 North America: End User

19.7 Key Countries

19.7.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Middle East & Africa: Product

20.4 Middle East & Africa: Application

20.5 Middle East & Africa: Sample Type

20.6 Middle East & Africa: End User

20.7 Key Countries

20.7.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.4 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Latin America: Product

21.4 Latin America: Application

21.5 Latin America: Sample Type

21.6 Latin America: End User

21.7 Key Countries

21.7.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.2 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.3 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.4 Columbia: Market Size & Forecast

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.



Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:



Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Click Here to Contact us



Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707