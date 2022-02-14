Medical Swab Market Size Reached USD 1.48 Billion in 2021. 3D Printed Nasal Swabs to Lead Innovation - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s research report, the medical swab market is expected to witness a growth rate of around 25% by 2022. The new generation swabs used for sample collection can prove to be a disruptive innovation in the market. Factors such as faster product approvals and higher adoption will drive other companies to develop and launch advanced medical swabs in the future.
MEDICAL SWAB MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|$1.48 Billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Largest Market
|North America
|Forecast Period
|2021-2027
|Segments Covered
|Product, Application, Sample Type (Nasal, Oral, and Others), End-users (Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes and Others)
|Region Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Countries Covered
|China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Germany, Spain, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, and Mexico, US, Canada
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Highlights:
- The polyester-tipped swabs dominated the product type segment in the market. However, the usage of cotton type medical swabs and rayon type medical swabs are also increasing across the globe. The 3-D Printing of the polyester-tipped swabs helped increase production volume largely during the pandemic.
- APAC region dominated the geography segment due to high population and the large number of covid-19 tests conducted in the APAC countries. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of (10.28).
- Laboratories & Diagnostic centers dominate the End-User based segment. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals was also one of the largest consumers of medical swabs in the market.
- The nasal swabs dominated the sample type segment. However, the increasing number of rapid tests for COVID-19 diagnostics and its variants are increasing the usage of oral samples.
- Laboratory testing dominated the applications segments. Pre-COVID-19 the medical swabs were largely used for the specimen collection. The specimen collection is expected to grow at a CAGR of (6.93).
- COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the medical swabs market. Due to the shortage of medical swabs, many countries imported the products from various foreign countries approved multiple 3-D printing medical swabs. This largely increased the production of medical swabs across the globe.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, sample type, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 29 other prominent vendors
Get Your Free Sample Report Now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-swab-market
Market segmentation by Product
- Cotton
- Rayon
- Polyester
- Foam
- Others
Market segmentation by Application
- Laboratory Testing
- Specimen Collection
- Others
Market segmentation by Sample Type
- Nasal
- Oral
- Others
Market segmentation by End-users
- Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Others
Market segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Columbia
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Medical Swab Market – Vendor Landscape
The launch of 3D printed medical swabs was a revolutionary development in the market. The supply chain constraints during the outbreak had compelled several governments to invest in initiatives to manufacture new products. Thus, the 3D-printing method emerged as a quicker and much more efficient method of manufacturing medical swabs to meet the unprecedented demand worldwide. Currently, the market is witnessing intense competition as most prominent players are looking to gain a more significant share in the medical swab market. For instance, BD is one of the largest manufacturers of medical-grade swabs. The company has launched its first at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test, which uses smartphones to interpret and deliver reports.
Looking for more information? https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-swab-market
Key Vendors
- Puritan Medical Products
- COPAN Diagnostics
- Origin
- Becton Dickinson and Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Advin Health Care
- Aptaca Spa
- Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products Co.
- ABclonal Inc
- CML Biotech
- Cofide Biotech
- Changzhou Medical Equipment Factory
- Chemtronics
- CAIG Laboratories
- Dynarex
- FL Medical
- Formlabs
- FortiusBio
- GPC Medical
- ITW Speciality Contamination Control Electronics
- Jinan Babio Biotechnology
- Jianerkang Medical
- Malvern Medical Developments Ltd
- MG Chemicals
- Medical Wire & Equipment
- Polymedicure (Polymed)
- Pathkits
- Q-TIPS
- Super Brush
- Shanghai Snwi Medical
- Taizhou Sun Trine Biotechnology
- TULIPS
- Teel Plastics
Medical Swab Market – Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market by Product:
4.3.2 Market by Application:
4.3.3 Market by Sample Type:
4.3.4 Market by End Users
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 On Medical Swabs Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 3d-Printed Swabs for Covid-19 Testing
8.2 Launch of Automated Medical Swabs
8.3 Advances in Medical Swab Technology
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Scope of Swab Tests
9.2 Growing Demand for Mass Covid-19 Testing
9.3 Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Disease & HAIS
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Complications Associated with Medical Swabs
10.2 Disruptions in Supply Chain of Medical Swabs
10.3 Poor Healthcare Infrastructure and Low Affordability in LMICS
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Market by Product
11.2.2 Market by Application
11.2.3 Market by Sample Type
11.2.4 Market by End User
11.2.5 Market by Geography
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Polyester-Tipped Swabs
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Polyester-Tipped Swabs by Geography
12.4 Cotton-Tipped Swabs
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Cotton-Tipped Swabs by Geography
12.5 Rayon-Tipped Swabs
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Rayon-Tipped Swabs by Geography
12.6 Foam-Tipped Swabs
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Foam-Tipped Swabs by Geography
12.7 Others
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7.3 Others by Geography
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Laboratory Testing
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Laboratory Testing by Geography
13.4 Specimen Collection
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Specimen Collection by Geography
13.5 Others
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Others by Geography
14 Sample Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Nasal
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Nasal by Geography
14.4 Oral
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Oral by Geography
14.5 Others
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Others by Geography
15 End Users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers by Geography
15.4 Hospitals & Clinics
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Hospitals & Clinics by Geography
15.5 Research Institutions
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Research Institutions by Geography
15.6 Others
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Others by Geography
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geography Overview
17 APAC
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 APAC: Product
17.4 APAC: Application
17.5 APAC: Sample Type
17.6 APAC: End User
17.7 Key Countries
17.7.1 China: Market Size & Forecast
17.7.2 India: Market Size & Forecast
17.7.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
17.7.4 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
17.7.5 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
18 Europe
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Europe: Product
18.4 Europe: Application
18.5 Europe: Sample Type
18.6 Europe: End User
18.7 Key Countries
18.7.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast
18.7.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
18.7.3 Russia: Market Size & Forecast
18.7.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
18.7.5 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
18.7.6 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
19 North America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 North America: Product
19.4 North America: Application
19.5 North America: Sample Type
19.6 North America: End User
19.7 Key Countries
19.7.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
19.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Middle East & Africa: Product
20.4 Middle East & Africa: Application
20.5 Middle East & Africa: Sample Type
20.6 Middle East & Africa: End User
20.7 Key Countries
20.7.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
20.7.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
20.7.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
20.7.4 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Latin America: Product
21.4 Latin America: Application
21.5 Latin America: Sample Type
21.6 Latin America: End User
21.7 Key Countries
21.7.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.2 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.3 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.4 Columbia: Market Size & Forecast
Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- Medical Face Mask Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- COVID-19 Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- COVID-19 Vaccine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2024
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
Click Here to Contact us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707