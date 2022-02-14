UPDATED AND CORRECTED: Aviation Week Network Nominates Tamarack Aerospace Group for Prestigious Program of Excellence Award

Sandpoint, ID, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPDATED AND CORRECTED

Aviation Week Network announced Tamarack Aerospace and founder Nick Guida are nominated for the Program of Excellence Awards. Aviation Week Network says the award winner will show not only how their business program is executed but also how leadership is employed and the quality of the leadership – it’s more about leadership than merely the technology being applied. Finalists will be named in late August, and Aviation Week Network and nominees will gather Nov. 2-3 in Washington, DC for the A&D Programs Conference, Program Excellence Banquet and Program Management Roundtable.

“Tamarack’s Aircraft Modification, has been nominated for the 2022 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards. This is one of the few industry initiatives that honors program/project leaders, and we are thrilled to share news of your nomination in the OEM Prime System Sustainment/Upgrade category,” said Carole Rickard Hedden Aviation Week Network’s Executive Editor-Custom Content & Program Excellence and Editor-in-Chief-Advanced Air Mobility Report.

Nick Guida has led Tamarack Aerospace Group for the last dozen years after inventing the Active Winglet and SMARTWING technology that provides aviation industry leading load alleviation and sustainability resulting in flying up to 33 percent farther on fuel, ride smoothing, shorter take-off and landing distances, and noise pollution reduction along with other advantages. As of February 2022 Tamarack has modified more than 150 CitationJets and two King Air models in the experimental category. The company is in talks with the U.S. military and NASA for modifying large commercial and military airframes, respectively.

Nick Guida is proud to receive the Aviation Week Network nomination, “We work so hard to provide this unique patented technology an provide the absolute best customer support for our programs. This nomination reinforces our commitment to excellence in the industry,” said Guida.

The 2022 Program Excellence Awards nominees will share lessons learned and best practices during the A&D Programs Conference. The Program Excellence Awards Banquet will bring together program executives, their customer counterparts, and leaders from across the industry to recognize the best in program performance and leadership. Finalists and winners will be identified in categories that reflect system and sub-system level programs at all phases of the lifecycle.

The Program of Excellence evaluation team includes aviation industry leaders, Boeing, Embraer, Lockheed Martin, Collins Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical, MOOG, DAU, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems of America, L3Harris, and Raytheon Technologies.

