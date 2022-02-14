OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Provides a Share Structure Update

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. Having acquired several companies and delivered exponential growth in its first year since taking over from previous management, the company has also continuously been working to improve its Share Structure as part of its ongoing motivation to create further Shareholder value.



The current amount of ILUS outstanding shares is 1,263,530,699 and the company is currently in the process of reducing these outstanding shares by a further 180 million. This will be completed in the coming days and weeks by updating the previously announced cancellation of 40 million shares and moving 140 million of ILUS CEO Nicolas Link’s common shares to a preferred share category.

ILUS confirmed that it will be issuing three blocks of restricted shares for completed acquisitions, however the company clarified that following this, outstanding shares should remain in the region of 1.2 billion and it will continue its efforts to get outstanding shares down to as close to 1 billion as possible.

ILUS is considering options to offer its Shareholders an opportunity to lock up shares in a preferred category which will further reduce the company’s outstanding shares.

ILUS CEO, Nicolas Link, said: “Following the completion of several acquisitions, the confirmation of two significant funding arrangements, and the simultaneous tough market conditions which we and many companies are facing, we felt it important to keep our Shareholders updated on our Share Structure. As mentioned at our Annual Shareholder’s Meeting recently, our immediate goal after completing the current round of acquisitions is to get the OS down to 1.2 billion, and we are on track to achieve this when we update the SS soon.

“We remain committed to not only building the ILUS conglomerate but ensuring that we create further value for our Shareholders in the process. While market conditions remain challenging, we are more confident than ever in our business plan and the creation of a sustainable business with a strong balance sheet, strong revenue, and the continuous disruption of the markets we are targeting. From a business growth perspective, we are off to a flying start this year and we remain on track towards delivering on our milestones.”

