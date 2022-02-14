Gov. Polis Declares Concurrent Enrollment Week in Colorado

Denver, CO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a second year in a row, Governor Polis declared the third week of February as “Concurrent Enrollment Week in Colorado” today to encourage more students to take tuition-free college courses in high school. The largest provider of Concurrent Enrollment in the state, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is once again coordinating a month-long awareness campaign to showcase the benefits of the program and encourage students to sign up as they plan for the fall semester. Watch Governor Polis's message to students.

Concurrent Enrollment, launched by the Colorado state legislature in 2009, allows high school students to take tuition-free, college-level courses that count toward their high school diploma and an associate degree or certificate. Starting as early as 9th grade, high school students enrolled in a public school, charter school, or board of cooperative services (BOCES) can participate if they meet district-specific criteria. Students may be required to pay for textbooks or additional course materials, but these costs are usually covered by the school district.

“With the ongoing disruptions of the pandemic, helping students chart their post-high school path is more important than ever,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the CCCS. “Concurrent Enrollment is a great way for students to build momentum toward college or gain the skills necessary to enter the workforce while saving thousands of dollars in tuition costs—especially for those underrepresented in higher education. Every parent and student should learn about the program and its transformational benefits, and then talk to their high school counselors to sign up.”

Since the launch of the program, CCCS’s 13 colleges have become the state’s largest provider of Concurrent Enrollment, serving over 33,000 students, awarding more than 2,600 college credentials, and saving nearly $40 million in tuition costs each year. Students who take Concurrent Enrollment courses are more likely to continue their education and earn higher wages within five years than their peers, according to a CCCS report.

“I 100 percent recommend it,” said Joseline Echeverria, a Concurrent Enrollment student. “This is a way you can try out college classes, and it also saves you money and prepares you for the next step.”

To learn more about Concurrent Enrollment and how to register, visit CCCS’ Concurrent Enrollment webpage. There, educators and partners can download promotional resources—including social media posts, flyers, posters, and more—to raise awareness in their schools.

