Paris, February 14th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 07th to February 11th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 07th to February 11th, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 07/02/2022 FR0000125486 31147 98,2920 XPAR VINCI 09/02/2022 FR0000125486 20000 102,9633 XPAR VINCI 10/02/2022 FR0000125486 27606 103,0759 XPAR VINCI 11/02/2022 FR0000125486 34162 101,7946 XPAR VINCI 11/02/2022 FR0000125486 20000 101,8699 CEUX TOTAL 132 915 101,4271

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

