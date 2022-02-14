Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 07th to February 11th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

                Paris, February 14th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 07th to February 11th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 07th to February 11th, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI07/02/2022FR00001254863114798,2920XPAR
VINCI09/02/2022FR000012548620000102,9633XPAR
VINCI10/02/2022FR000012548627606103,0759XPAR
VINCI11/02/2022FR000012548634162101,7946XPAR
VINCI11/02/2022FR000012548620000101,8699CEUX
      
  TOTAL132 915101,4271 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

