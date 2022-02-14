Armanino Announces New CFO, Leadership Roles to Drive Client Growth and Success

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced expansion of two of the firm’s leadership teams, its board of partners and operating leadership team (formerly operating committee). These changes and additions to Armanino’s leadership structure and internal teams were made to allow the firm to scale to meet growing client demand nationwide. As a result of additions and changes to its leadership structure, Armanino’s leadership groups are now the most diverse in the firm’s history, with 29% of members being women. This figure surpasses the average 25% female management team of accounting firms participating in the Accounting MOVE Survey.



“As we work with clients to accelerate their growth, we’re challenged to grow and adapt in ways that make us more agile and responsive,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “We embrace change and new ideas that favor growth and long-term success because we know we won’t reach our goals, or help our clients reach theirs, by doing things the way they’ve always been done. With new and diverse leaders, we add experience and perspectives to how we approach our role as trusted advisors, meeting clients where they are now and helping them prepare for the future. I’m thrilled to celebrate my colleagues who are taking on new leadership roles and guiding us into the future through new groups within our organization.”

Armanino’s new leadership appointments and changes include:

John Kogan will become Armanino’s chief financial officer effective March 1, 2022. With a background leading strategic finance and accounting outsourcing groups as a partner within Armanino’s consulting and business outsourcing services groups, Kogan has also held operating finance roles at Allied Signal and Cisco, served as VP of finance at Cardinal Health and has been CEO and CFO for several growth companies. Outgoing CFO Chris Siegfried will become a key member of Armanino’s internal technology implementation team.

