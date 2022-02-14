JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Prospectus updates - effective from 1 March 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the following Sub-Funds will enhance the disclosure of their sustainability policies to the effect that, they will be regarded as promoting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") characteristics on the effective date 1 March 2022:



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond 1-5 yr Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").

As part of this update, it will be clarified that each Sub-Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets in issuers with positive environmental and/or social characteristics that follow good governance practices as measured through the Investment Manager's proprietary ESG scoring methodology and/ or third party data.

Furthermore, the Sub-Funds will be re-named EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF, EUR Corporate Bond 1-5 yr Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF and USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF respectively to reflect this new classification under the terms of the SFDR.

Lastly, the benchmark name of the Sub-Funds will be changed from "Bloomberg Barclays" to "Bloomberg" as a result of rebranding by the benchmark provider.

There is no material change to how the Sub-Funds are managed or their respective risk profiles as a result of these changes.

