OcyonBio Appoints Ricardo Zayas as Chief Operating Officer

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OcyonBio, LLC announces it has appointed Ricardo Zayas its Chief Operating Officer. OcyonBio is creating an advanced therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing, including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, cell banking, cell processing, and supporting testing capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome Ricardo at a time when we see high demand for cell and gene therapy expertise and manufacturing capacity," said Robert Salcedo, CEO. "Ricardo's broad industry and operations experience makes him ideally suited to take on this new role at such an exciting time for our company."

Ricardo Zayas was most recently Executive Vice President and Head of Operations for Romark Global Pharma, LLC. Before joining Romark, he was Senior Vice President, Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Product Strategy for Bristol Myers Squibb. In that capacity, he handled global pharmaceutical and API manufacturing with more than 6,000 employees worldwide and a network of 80 external suppliers. He helped supply over 100 countries and 22 billion in revenue, and he was instrumental in the Bristol Myers due diligence before the acquisition of Celgene. Ricardo has over 30 years of experience managing internal, external, and API pharmaceutical manufacturing with Sterling Drug, Warner-Lambert, Pfizer, Schering Plough, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Avon Products. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University.

"I am thrilled to join OcyonBio. We have a disruptive model to accelerate therapies from early clinical to commercial launch. I am proud to help develop this expertise in Puerto Rico," stated Ricardo Zayas, COO.

Puerto Rico has 49 FDA-approved pharmaceutical plants and produces one-quarter of all U.S. pharmaceutical exports. The Island has cold chain logistics for cell and gene therapy products. In addition, the Island has the most advanced tax incentives in the world, offering up to 50% back to cell and gene therapy companies in the form of a sellable tax credit.

OcyonBio provides dedicated autonomous manufacturing capacity with interconnected infrastructure and systems to support phased appropriate development for early development, pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial start. We behave more like a cGMP incubator space with all regulatory, systems capabilities, and resources to enable CMC data to support regulatory applications. Manufacturing and development spaces are designed to be autonomous while interconnected to systems required to support clinical and commercial requirements.

OcyonBio provides a company with its own space, so there is no need to build an expensive facility. Providing flexibility to protect IP, manage schedules, resources, and new product introduction reducing overall cost and risks.

