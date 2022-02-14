Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV publishes Annual Results 2021

Successful realisations in growth plan #connect2022 through strategic leasing
and sustainable value creation with own development projects
Strong financial results and key figures
- EPRA earnings per share of € 1,74 for 2021, + 9% compared to 2020
- Proposed gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021 - at the same level as for 2020
- Organic growth in rental income: 4%
- Increase fair value investment properties by € 191 million or 19%
- Increase in occupancy rate:
- Total real estate portfolio to 94% (+1% point)
- Logistics portfolio to 100% (+4% points)
- Genk Green Logistics: 35% of available 250.000 m² already (pre)leased
- Increase in WALB for the total portfolio to 4,3 years (4,0 years end 2020); for the logistics portfolio to 5,3 years ( 4,8 years end 2020)
- Increase in average remaining duration of the long-term credit lines to 4,1 years (3,8 years end 2020)
Strategic realisations of the Netherlands team
- Sale-and-lease-back agreement with Nouwens Transport Breda, first logistics site in Breda
- Extension important lease agreements in logistics portfolio:
In Eindhoven with OneMed (Gold Forum) and with ASML (Silver Forum) and in Roosendaal with a German supermarket chain
Solid foundation for recurring future value creation
- Strategically present in two real estate segments, diversified, solid tenants and sufficient investment capacity through € 78 million of not-withdrawn credit lines
- Focus in both segments on future development potential as well as future-proof modernisation of the existing portfolio
- 350.000 m² with a property value of € 425 million in projects under construction and future development potential, of which € 135 million is invested at the end of 2021
ESG
- Sustainable entrepreneurship awarded with UNITAR- ‘SDG Pioneer’ certificate
- Successful #connect2022 strategy lays foundations to set out the long-term ESG policy
- Strategic analysis of properties regarding future expectations and changing needs of users regarding sustainability and well-being; approximately 86% of the total portfolio is future-proof
Outlook
- Expectation of similar result for 2022 as for 2021.
- Growth linked to strategic focus on own (re)developments will start paying off from 2023 onwards
- Intention minimum gross dividend € 1,53 per share for financial year 2022
Attachment