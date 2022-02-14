Sompo International Appoints Kimberly Iacocca as Head of Financial Institutions, U.S. Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Kimberly (Kim) Iacocca has been promoted to Senior Vice President and of Head of Financial Institutions (FI) for the U.S. Financial Lines business unit of Sompo International. Kimberly has been with the organization for eight years and most recently held the title of Vice President, Financial Institutions, U.S. Financial Lines. In her new role, Kim will be responsible for overseeing the underwriting, distribution and management of the U.S. Financial Institutions team.



Ray Santiago, EVP, Head of U.S. Financial Lines, commented, “Kim’s underwriting acumen, market relationships and history with the Sompo International FI team make her a terrific choice to lead this team of dedicated individuals. She has helped to drive the unit’s significant portfolio growth over the past two years and we are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for the U.S. FI business unit. I’m looking forward to working closely with Kim as we continue to expand our portfolio and deepen our relationships in the Financial Institutions insurance market.”

Christopher Sparro, CEO, U.S. Insurance, Sompo International Holdings, added, “Kim has a proven track record of delivering strong, profitable results for our FI team. Her leadership, knowledge of the business, and clear understanding of our goals provide continuity, builds upon the success achieved over the past two years and positions us for future growth in the Financial Institutions marketplace moving forward. Her passion for mentoring and assisting others to help them reach their highest potential is also evident in her engagement with industry colleagues both inside and outside of the Sompo organization.”

Kim joined the organization in 2013 when the company first launched its Financial Institutions underwriting unit and has held roles of increasing responsibility within the FI unit, including oversight of the West and Southeast regions, and most recently leading the Wholesale distribution initiative for the U.S. Financial Institutions business unit. In addition to her leadership responsibilities, Kim serves on the Sompo International Inclusive Diversity Council as well as a board member for The Bridge, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build an inclusive network amongst financial lines professionals.

