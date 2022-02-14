CGS Expands Global BlueCherry® Customer Base by more than 20 Percent in 2021

Fashion-industry expertise and industry-leading end-to-end software suite help customers improve visibility throughout the supply chain, reduce costs, improve productivity and mitigate pandemic-driven business risks



NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced record year-over-year new customer growth for its award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite of cloud-based solutions. The company’s global expansion boasted more than 125 BlueCherry go-live project implementations across North America, EMEA, South America and APAC regions in 2021.

The roster of new customers ranges from Fortune 500 brands, retailers and manufacturers to regional upstarts in apparel, footwear and consumer lifestyle brands, including A4, Confexa, Ivonne, Giant Tiger, the U.S. Marine Corps, Dorfman Pacific, Galaxy Universal and Anatomie & Rekucci.

“By keeping our eye on global market trends, along with a focus on each and every customer and its unique needs, we’ve been very successful at mitigating the industry challenges associated with labor and supply shortages, changing consumer habits and pandemic-driven compliance requirements,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications division, CGS. “Every day we hear customers, prospects and partners clamoring not only for a proven solution that’s designed specifically for the fashion, apparel, footwear and home furnishing, but more so for the type of personal touch and white-glove service our customer success team provides, unlike the large, unfocused vendors. We’re thrilled to have such renowned brands join the BlueCherry community.”

Product Enhancements Supporting Digital Transformation

The ongoing disruption in the supply chain affected, and continues to affect brands and retailers alike, accelerating the need for greater digital focus. CGS has stayed a step ahead of these challenges by launching significant product enhancements and adding new partnerships to provide clients with best-in-class solutions and services.

“Throughout 2021, we’ve worked closely with customers to develop and release several major UX enhancements, additional B2C and B2B connectors and software updates for all of our offerings,” said Charles Benoualid, Vice President of Emerging Technologies, CGS. “We’ve also strengthened our enterprise-wide supply chain suite by adding everything from quality assurance management (QAM) measurement tools to a new reporting suite across the platform.”

Among the BlueCherry suite, additional enhancements include:

BlueCherry Next ™ PLM . Enhanced PLM, new features and enhancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), user interface (UI) redesign, improvements to security and the reporting engine and 3D integration.

. Enhanced PLM, new features and enhancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), user interface (UI) redesign, improvements to security and the reporting engine and 3D integration. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control . Major upgrade to HTML5 management, along with significant functional enhancements; Release of the WebSFC platform, incorporating smart/predictive analytics, actionable intelligence and real-time data accessible from anywhere.

. Major upgrade to HTML5 management, along with significant functional enhancements; Release of the WebSFC platform, incorporating smart/predictive analytics, actionable intelligence and real-time data accessible from anywhere. BlueCherry B2B eCommerce. Major update and new buyer portal, bringing a consumer-style shopping experience to the wholesale community. The BlueCherry B2B solution is fully mobile, with buyers' retail apps available through the Apple app store. There is also a new loyalty program to provide incentives and rewards for repeat customers.



The CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

How to Buy

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio

newsroom@cgsinc.com

Vito Gallo (for CGS)

cgsny@pancomm.com