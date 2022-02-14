JOOR Makes Waves in the Retail Fashion Industry This Spring

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOOR , the world’s leading digital wholesale platform, today announced that JOOR Passport will power a set of marquee global fashion events for the third consecutive year.



Digital shows slated to run on JOOR Passport this spring include select CFDA Member brands showing during New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Tokyo Fashion Awards, Showcase Japan (in partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization), UK in Fashion, and Passport to Spain, among others currently being confirmed.

JOOR technology will facilitate digital order-taking, creating a virtual component to each event that extends its timeframe and geographic reach, providing access to buyers from around the world. In addition to partnering with premiere global tradeshow events, JOOR will also continue to host its own year-round marketplace events, including The Accessory Collective, Destination Italy, and JOOR Showcase featuring elevated contemporary brands.

Additionally, JOOR is excited to announce its support of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and its new Interim Membership Tier, which recognizes exemplary emerging designers and aims to help strengthen and grow their business by providing direct access to industry resources and experts. JOOR will support the CFDA’s mission of strengthening the impact of American fashion in the global economy by providing relevant market information for Council Members and by enabling extended commerce opportunities through connection to leading retailers around the world.

“Digital adoption has become critical for success in the fashion industry today,” said Lisa Smilor, Executive Vice President at the Council of Fashion Designers of America. “We look forward to working with JOOR to provide the CFDA’s new Interim Members with knowledge of wholesale market trends, digital selling best practices, and access to JOOR’s powerful global network of retail buyers.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, JOOR Passport has enabled fashion business continuity in a time of highly restricted travel. To date, JOOR Passport has hosted more than 50 global events, attracting over 315K retail visitors from 152 countries. From the brand side, more than 4,200 designers have participated in a JOOR Passport event, with almost 900K products sold.

“We are thrilled to be renewing our partnerships with this set of world class events, and to incorporate a showcase for American fashion,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “Digital commerce is now a widely accepted way of doing business, and will allow the shows to go on, whether they are entirely digital or hybrid in nature.”

Spring Market Survey Results

As part of this announcement, JOOR released its Spring Market Survey results, which underscore the critical nature of digital wholesale commerce. This coming market season, 97% of brands are planning to leverage virtual showrooms and 87% of retailers plan to conduct virtual buying in some capacity. With this adoption rate, JOOR is on track to achieve a globally curated marketplace where brands and buyers have one centralized location to connect. JOOR continues to support both in-person appointments via its iPad app and custom QR codes, as well as virtual selling via its desktop platform.

“As the last two years in the pandemic have proved, flexibility is critical for success,” Savilia said. “Brands and retailers are now incorporating digital wholesale as an ongoing part of their plans, and we see no indication from the survey data that this will change.”

JOOR’s data shows that fashion’s economic recovery continues – 61% of brands have achieved a sales volume that is equal or better than before the pandemic, and half of buyers say they are back to having budgets that are equal or greater than the ones they had in 2019. Moreover, the flexibility enabled by online commerce has removed prior constraints of the selling season. The survey showed that 40% of brands have extended their selling window to buyers to accommodate late season orders, and 50% of retailers plan to extend their buying season.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s leading wholesale management platform, with over $1.5Bn in wholesale transactions processed every month. More than 13,000 brands and over 365,000 curated fashion retailers across 150 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides a digital ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple global fashion events. JOOR users have greater flexibility, visibility, performance and insights into their business. JOOR is the exclusive platform for leading luxury conglomerates including LVMH, Kering and Richemont, as well as brands such as Balenciaga, Valentino and Saint Laurent. JOOR has exclusive partnerships with 30+ leading global retailers using the JOOR Retail Partner platform including: Harrod’s, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, Printemps, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, 24S.com, Revolve, FWD, Liberty London and Dover Street Market. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Melbourne, Tokyo and Shanghai. For more information visit: JOOR.com.