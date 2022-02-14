Nordic Data Center Market to Reach $10.21 Billion by 2027. Over $8 Billion of Cumulative Investments through Data Center Development by Hyperscale Operators in Next 5 Years – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest report on the Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% during 2021−2027. Denmark data center market is leading with around 30% of total investments in the Nordics, followed by Sweden and Norway.



Scope of the Nordic Data Center Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $5.24 Billion Market Size in 2027 $10.21 Billion Market Size by Area (2027) 2.74 Million Sq. ft Market Size by Power Capacity (2027) 568 MW Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 11.76 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, Facility, and Geography Countries Covered Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Nordics is a preferred investment location for hyperscale, colocation, and cryptocurrency data centers, fueled by ample availability of renewable energy, large swatches of land for development, and government support for the development of data centers.

Within the Nordics, Sweden, with over 35% of the overall capacity added in the market led market investments, followed by Finland and Denmark. Finland witnessed investments by Google, which announced the expansion of its Hamina data center facility.

The Nordics market has also witnessed several acquisition transactions in 2021, which will further enable market growth. For instance, in July 2021, Green Mountain was acquired by Israel based Azrieli Group, and DigiPlex was acquired by IPI Partners.

The adoption of district heating is encouraged by local governments and adopted by data center operators in the Nordics. For instance, the government of Norway will offer incentives such as USD 0.005 per KW/h in electricity tax for data centers contributing to district heating in Norway.

Various local data center associations also exist in Nordic countries, that formulate policies and support data center development. For instance, Denmark has The Danish Data Center Association (DDI) representing the data center ecosystem in Denmark, including operators, vendors, municipalities, educational institutions, and utility companies.

Norway is the leading country in renewable energy capacity production, followed by Sweden and Finland. The European Union Renewable Energy Directive has set certain renewable energy targets, as a percentage of total energy consumed in the Nordics, set at 30% for Denmark, 38% for Finland, 72% for Iceland, 67.5% for Norway, and 49% for Sweden.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 17 support infrastructure providers, 17 construction contractors, and 13 data center investors

Nordic Data Center Market – Key Investments

In June 2021, the Solor Bioenergy Group announced the acquisition of the district heating business from Veolia Nordic in Norway and Sweden.

District heating is widely used in Finland & Iceland as it covers around 50% of buildings, houses. In February 2021, VTT launched a district heating plant technology is called Low-Temperature District Heating and Desalination Rector in Finland.

Sweden also offers regional investments and employment grants for data centers, depending on the investment amount and full-time jobs offered. For instance, Stockholm Data Parks will bring significant investments to the country.

In September 2021, Huawei Technologies launched an Indirect Evaporative Cooling solution, an innovative solution to upgrade Air Handling Units (AHU) to Environment Handling Units (EHU), to reduce the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and carbon emission of the data center.

In January 2020, Norway launched its National Strategy on AI to offer investments in AI research & education, establish financial aid schemes for AI, and frame rules & principles on ethical adoption of AI in the country.





Nordic Data Center Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers

Condensers & Dry Coolers

Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Facility

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers



Market Segmentation by Geography

Sweden

Finland

Denmark

Norway

Iceland



Nordic Data Center Market – Competitor Landscape

In terms of IT infrastructure, there were various hyperscalers such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook investing in the region in 2021. These cloud service providers are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure. Various IT infrastructure vendors present in the region include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies. Server demand has grown over the last year due to the higher infrastructure deployment for big data analytics workloads. The demand for converged and hyper converged solutions also experienced strong growth in the market. Various infrastructure providers are involved in customizing IT infrastructure for data center operators. OCP as a platform also helps vendors according to their needs.

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

NetNordic

Reillo Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv Group



Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup Group

Coromatic

Caverion

COWI

Designer Group

RED

Dornan

Exyte

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Granlund Group

MT Hojgaard

Mace Group

ISG

Sweco

Mercury

Ramboll Group

YIT



Prominent Data Center Investments

Apple

AQ Compute

atNorth

Bahnhof

DigiPlex

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Equinix

Green Mountain

Google

Facebook

Microsoft

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

