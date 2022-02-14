PotionLabs Closes Sales Of $12M From Key DeFi Players Ahead Of Novel NFT Game ‘Potion Unlock’

Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Potion Unlock, a novel release model for decentralized Protocols registered sales of $12 million last January, from renowned DeFi firms and individuals. The Potion Labs team behind the project had previously raised $3.2M in August 2020 from top tier DeFi investment firms.

The project attracted interest from experienced DeFi parties such as Polychain, Placeholder, Pantera, Maven 11, The LAO, MetaCartelVentures, ParaFi, Spartan, Robert Leshner and Tarun Chitra, Fernando Martinelli, Synthetix founders, Crypto Plaza, Roble VC, CULTUR3, Lemniscap, Zee Prime, beToken Capital, among other reputed parties in DeFi.



The $12 million sale is part of a limited pre-release of an upcoming NFT collection that is about to launch as part of ‘Potion Unlock’, a novel on-chain community consensus challenge that will take all the protocol code into the public domain. The game is aimed at accelerating decentralization while creating a well defined regulatory framework for dev teams and participants.



In addition to this initial sale, a broader public NFT sale will also take place, and be open to the wider community. Finally, a % of the collection is also being made available to project OG members, who will get an allocation of NFTs in recognition for their contributions to the community.



The team plans to continue doing research and development in the Web3 space, and is committed to continue working on radically new and high quality public goods.



“We are excited about the opportunity to introduce a new class of services built from the ground up by the community for the community. We believe in a community-first approach to creating radically new technology aimed at helping users in DeFi manage the risk of their assets in a simple and reliable way,” said Guillem Mosquera, PotionLabs Co-founder, and CTO.



"We are deeply grateful to all the great ecosystem community members who decided to support our vision and team at this crucial step. We are experimenting with new approaches to sustainable web 3 public good funding, and are lucky to have innovative supporters in our community willing to enable our explorations. We are excited for them to continue playing a key role in this project's community and beyond," said Jordi Muñoz, PotionLabs Co-founder and CEO.



"Extremely sophisticated on the backend, surprisingly simple on the frontend, Potion ushers in a new era of risk management for DeFi liquidity providers (LPs) and consumers. By using the Kelly Criterion, Potion allows LPs to optimally price options according to their desired risk and yield parameters. Then, by aggregating all individual LP curves, Potion offers the best-priced options to the consumer. When people say DeFi 2.0, Potion sits at the top of that list," said Chris Burniske, Partner at Placeholder.



###



About PotionLabs

PotionLabs is a web3-native research and software development company that has developed a robust risk management layer for crypto assets, the Potion Protocol. It pioneers a new risk pricing model based on the Kelly Criterion, that results in long-term survival mathematical expectations for LPs and deeper, more reliable liquidity markets for users. The project is launching shortly through a release mechanism based on NFTs. More on Potion.Finance here: https://potion.fi