Oracle America Leases Two Full Floors at Hartman's Spectrum Office Building in San Antonio, TX

Houston, TX, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin-based Oracle America Inc. (Oracle), the designer and manufacturer of network computing infrastructure solutions, has renewed its two full-floor office lease at The Spectrum Building, a class A office building in San Antonio owned and managed by Hartman Income REIT Management Inc. (Hartman). The 35,000 square foot lease makes it the largest single-tenant in the 10-floor office building with the capacity to accommodate over 260 Oracle employees.

“We are thrilled to continue officing Oracle as a tenant here in San Antonio. It’s great to see large companies such as Oracle reaffirm their desire to bring their teams back to the office following the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to serve them as our tenant at the Spectrum building.” said Kacie Skeen, Vice President of Leasing for Houston and San Antonio, and the landlord representative of the transaction.

One floor of Oracle’s lease features an increasingly popular space use, hoteling. Office hoteling in the workplace allows any employee to personally reserve a workplace of their choosing on any given day. Employees will be allowed to reserve a workstation, private office, or conference room space for a partial or full workday. In addition, the Oracle office space features custom branded glass-walled conference and break-out rooms, multiple kitchens and coffee bars, and high-end tech set-ups for the reservable spaces.

Commenting on the lease, Al Hartman, President & CEO, said “Flexible space use is the newest way companies like Oracle are utilizing floorplans to accommodate the desire from their people to return to the office. We are delighted to have them as tenants in our building!”

Hartman’s Spectrum office building is a highly desired A-class office building in San Antonio, Texas. When Hartman acquired the property in 2019, the building underwent numerous renovations to add state-of-the-art conference facilities, a tenant lounge, a lobby redesign, and a main floor facility upgrade.

In lease negotiations with Hartman, Oracle America Inc. represented itself, and Kacie Skeen, a licensed commercial real estate agent, represented the landlord, Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc.

To learn more about leasing commercial real estate in San Antonio, Houston, or DFW (Dallas Fort Worth), please contact a Hartman leasing agent at 800.880.2212 or visit www.hi-reit.com.

