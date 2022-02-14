Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus Voted Best Physical Therapist

Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



St. Louis Park, Minnesota based Sholom is pleased to announce that their West Campus has been voted Best Physical Therapist and Facility in Sun Sailor’s Reader’s Choice Awards 2022. Sholom, in partnership with their local communities, supports adults in need (across the continuum of care) to live a happy and full life in a Jewish environment where all are welcome.

Sholom CEO Barbara Klick says, “At Sholom, we have always prioritized the health and wellbeing of our residents. Our goal has always been to provide a safe community for any and everyone who needs care, and to see that our efforts have been recognized in such a manner is truly heartwarming. The fact that the community we have been serving appreciates us enough to vote for us as the Best Physical Therapist and Facility is an honor for every single one of us here at Sholom. This organization has been dedicated to honoring our fathers and mothers for over 100 years, and today we can happily say that the Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus continues that proud tradition!”

Sholom has built a reputation for excellence in providing high quality elder care. With convenient Twin Cities locations, they offer a variety of care programs that range from senior apartment homes and assisted living to short-term rehab and skilled nursing care, hospice services, memory care, adult day services and meals on wheels. Recognizing that the elderly are individuals with psychological, emotional, spiritual, social, and physical needs, the organization is committed to working with them and their families to find the most comfortable and enjoyable living arrangements.

The Sholom West campus has made an impression in the hearts and minds of the local community by providing a number of great benefits to their senior residents. Sholom provides places for both independent living and assisted/enhanced assisted living. They also offer both short term rehabilitation facilities and long term, transitional, and respite care. All of this comes with HUD subsidized housing and a lot more.

The Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus offers their services across six facilities. Knollwood Place Apartments has 153 one- and two-bedroom units that are designed to support independent living in a well-appointed, maintenance-free home. Those who need assisted living can find every associated amenity at The Roitenberg Family Assisted Living residence, which offers 52 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with traditional or enhanced assisted living services. Sholom considers the needs of their residents and will help them find the right amount of assistance they need to live their life to the fullest.

Those who are undergoing rehabilitation from accident, surgery, or illness as well as those needing a long-term supportive environment have the Sholom Home West to consider, which features a total of 139-accommodations that include 29 short-term rehabilitation units. Sholom’s Leo and Doris Hodroff Pavilion for Memory Care is located at the Roitenberg Assisted Living Residence and is made up of two neighborhoods of 12 studio apartments, each designed and staffed for the distinctive needs of adults with dementia and memory loss.

Klick says, “We take what we do very seriously. Across all of our facilities, we are doing our best to ensure that our residents are able to live a very comfortable life and that our community has the support it needs to thrive. We intend to continue that going forward, and our team will proudly live up to the trust the community has placed in us.”





Those who want to learn more about Sholom and the range of services they provide can find more information on the company’s website. They may also visit the facility at 3620 Phillips Pkwy, St Louis Park, MN 55426. Interested parties can get in touch with Sholom via the contact portal on their website. Jamie Maddeaux can also be reached by both phone and email. Alternatively, social media users may connect with Sholom on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more.

