CPABC: Olin Anton honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is proud to honour Olin Anton, FCPA, FCA with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his dedication, commitment, and outstanding contribution to the CPA profession and community.



Anton has played a substantial role in the reputational growth of the accounting profession throughout his career. Now a retired partner with Deloitte, he worked with the firm from 2002-2016, including as B.C. audit leader (2004-2014) where he led phenomenal growth. Previously, Anton served with predecessor firm Arthur Andersen (1976-2002), as partner and audit practice leader. He is currently a board director at TELUS International Inc.

In his community, Anton has shared his strategic, financial, and fundraising skills with many organizations including the United Way, Vancouver Academy of Music, and Vancouver Enterprise Forum. Since 2017, he has been a board director with the Vancouver Public Library Foundation, guiding it through COVID-19, leading changes in accounting systems, modernizing bylaws, and presently serving as chair. He also serves as vice-chair of JA British Columbia, advancing its mission to provide young people with tools for work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

In addition to his community service, Anton has had a tremendous impact on the CPA profession for over three decades. During the unification of the CPA profession, Anton’s remarkable service as the inaugural CPABC Board Chair brought about the successful integration of B.C.’s legacy bodies. He also provided leadership to CPABC as its interim president and CEO in 2017.

Some of his other contributions to the accounting profession include serving as:

Board Director with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC (2011-2015);

Chair of CPABC’s Board Renewal Committee to identify future leaders (2016-2017); and

Audit Committee Chair and in other leadership roles with the CPA Western School of Business (2016-present).



Anton was elected to Fellowship in 2014.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“Olin has been a driving force in creating a stronger accounting profession here in B.C. He has demonstrated his passions for collaboration and outstanding service throughout his career. We are incredibly pleased to honour him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.”

