Lakewood Church Pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen Present $100,000 Gift to Support HBCUs

Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the spirit of Valentine’s Day and the celebration of Black History Month, Pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen today presented a $100,000 love offering on behalf of Lakewood Church to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.

“Victoria and I believe strongly in the mission of UNCF and are honored to present this donation on behalf of Lakewood Church to Dr. Lomax to support the important work of UNCF to keep historically Black colleges and universities relevant and effective in developing the future leaders of this nation,” said Pastor Osteen.

“We are grateful to Pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen for their generous gift and appreciate their continued support of HBCUs in helping students go to and through college. Special thanks to Pastor Osteen for your service on the UNCF National Faith and Education Initiative Advisory Council and your vision of a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.

Dr. Lomax joined Pastor Osteen during Sunday services Feb. 13 at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas to discuss the impact of UNCF and importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

As Black History Month is celebrated across the nation, UNCF harkens back to its historical roots through a very important months-long local fundraising campaign that culminates in February—UNCF Sunday—bringing awareness to what really started it all for the organization: the church.

Throughout the year, UNCF works with churches and faith groups across the country to implement UNCF Sundays, a day of financial support to HBCUs from congregations, culminating on a specific Sunday in February. This year’s UNCF Sunday is Feb. 27.

Visit UNCF.org/FaithCampaign for information about UNCF Sunday.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

