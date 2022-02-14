North Texas Food Bank Celebrates Black History Month with Celebration of Giving

Dallas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) today announced the second annual Black History Month Celebration of Giving scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022. Held in partnership with the POWERHANDZ Power To Give Foundation, Celebration of Giving raises critical resources for hunger-relief organizations through a special volunteer day and donation drive, while recognizing community leaders who have been instrumental in the fight against hunger.

“POWERHANDZ is delighted to partner with the NTFB again this year to demonstrate the strength of our collective power,” said Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO and Co-founder of POWERHANDZ, and NTFB Advisory Council member. “The Power To Give Foundation is dedicated to helping youth fulfill their potential, and ensuring they have access to nutritious food is critical to their development. This event is a great way to celebrate Black History Month and uniting leaders in the community who will help us on this journey to end hunger.”

As part of the Celebration of Giving event, there will be two volunteer opportunities from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. where volunteers will sort and pack kitted food boxes on the NTFB production floor while entertained by a DJ. To sign up for one of the volunteer shifts, go to Ntfb.org/powertogive, and to donate go to Ntfb.org/donatepowertogive.

Kicking off the event, NTFB and The POWERHANDZ Power To Give Foundation will honor Black community and civic leaders with a Black Leadership Power of Community Award, recognizing their contributions to advancing racial equity and the fight against hunger, ensuring healthy and thriving communities.

The following community leaders will be honored at the ceremony on Saturday, February 26 at 9:00 a.m.:

Kelvin Browning, Aunt Bette’s Community Pantry

Deacon Stephen Jackson, Community Missionary Baptist Church

Eddie Bernice Johnson, U.S. Congresswoman

Mia Mbroh, Facilitator/Consultant/Author

Richard Miles, founder of Miles of Freedom

Lena Wilson, Assistant Commissioner for the Food and Nutrition Division at the Texas Department of Agriculture

“The NTFB is pleased to present the Black Leadership Power of Community award to this group of community leaders, acknowledging their impact on the work of the North Texas Food Bank and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO. “We are so grateful for the support of these leaders that recognize the growing issue of hunger and look for ways to contribute to addressing this complex problem. Their leadership helps advance our mission of bridging the hunger gap in North Texas during this critical time and beyond.”

###

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

About POWERHANDZ

POWERHANDZ is a global double minority owned athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform transforming the way athletes and patients improve human performance through the combined use of smart sports products, technology and services for the lifecycle of an athlete. Based out of Frisco, Texas, the brand offers 12+ smart sports products and a technology platform designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts across multiple sports to improve performance, decrease injury and aid in recovery. These products are sold in over 87 countries worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, ranging from youth to professionals. For more information visit http://www.powerhandz.com