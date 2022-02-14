SD-WAN Revenue to More Than Double by 2026, Exceeding $6B; According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly released report issued by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, the SD-WAN market will grow more than 30% in 4Q21 and will grow to double in size by 2026.



Unlike other enterprise markets where physical hardware remains dominant, the SD-WAN market gets a significant portion of its revenue from subscriptions. As a result, the top 5 five vendors: Cisco, Fortinet, HPE Aruba, Versa, and VMware (listed in alphabetical order) continue to increase market share. In addition, each vendor has unique strengths in their offerings that customers find attractive.

The SD-WAN reports include vendor market shares and long-term forecasts for the SD-WAN market. The report also includes regional market shares and projections to look at the regional differences in adoption in China, Europe, and North America.

“The SD-WAN market continues to surge as customers look towards the technology to help support their ever-changing, multi-cloud worlds,” said Alan Weckel, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the need to support application and employees at different locations became even more critical to most enterprises. In addition, the market saw increased adoption of SD-WAN to support the more rapid pace of digitization. By the end of 2022, the market should be on pace to be on a $1B quarterly run-rate.”

Visit http://www.650group.com for more information.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with over 15 research programs focused on Enterprise trends.

Media Contact:

Greg Cross

greg@650group.com