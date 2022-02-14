Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2022.



DATE: February 16th, 2022

TIME: 2:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights:

Inaugural resource estimate consisting of over 2 billion pounds nickel, copper & cobalt with 2.4 million ounces PGEs and gold announced in October 2021

Five metals within the Stillwater West commodity suite are considered critical minerals by the US and Canadian governments

Board strengthened by the addition of Gordon Toll, builder of giant mines and ex-Chair of both Ivanhoe and Fortesque in 2021

Further exploration and drill results pending

Updated 43-101 mineral resource estimate based on 2021 expansion drilling expected in 2022

Definitive agreement announced on secondary Ontario gold project, and active discussions underway on other non-core assets.

Updates on our carbon sequestration research, which shows preliminary potential to capture and dispose of carbon dioxide during a potential mining operation at Stillwater, resulting in projected environmental, ESG, and financial benefits.

About Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company’s core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals’ development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

