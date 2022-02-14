U.S. Healthcare Denial Management Market to Reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2027. AI & Automation to Boost Innovation & Accuracy – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the in-depth report on Arizton’s, U.S. healthcare denial management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.86% during the period 2021−2027. Web and cloud-based denial management are likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 69.33% and a CAGR of 9.17% in the next 5 years.



Scope of the U.S. Healthcare Denial Management Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $3.57 Billion Market Size in 2027 $5.94 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 8.86% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Component, Type, Delivery Mode, and End-User Major Vendors Profiled UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, Change Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Experian, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The healthcare denial management market in the US will grow with the need to reduce and manage claim denial and decrease the revenue impact to healthcare systems due to the loss in denials. In 2021, the soft denial accounted for the largest share due to an increase in claim submission/billing errors, duplicate claims, and lack of documentation. In 2021, integrated accounted for the highest share due to its incorporation with electronic health records, medical billing, and practice management. In 2021, web & cloud-based accounted for highest share due to its advantages of cost-effectivity, automated workflow, remotely delivering updates, and others. In 2021, healthcare providers accounted for the highest share in the market due to their increased adoption of denial management.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by component, type, delivery mode, and end-user

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 60 other vendors

U.S. Healthcare Denial Management Market – Segmentation

In 2021, the soft denial segment accounted for 58.36% of the US healthcare denial management market. A soft denial is usually rejected instead of being denied by the insurer. This usually occurs if the insurance company reviews a claim due is some minor issue.

Integrated denial management helps patients and hospitals by sharing electronic records, sending reminders, personalizing patient treatment, obtaining performance reports, managing and estimating referral payments, offline medical camp management, and others.

Web and cloud-based deployment of healthcare denial management is a proven, fast, and cost-effective way to accelerate digital initiatives without the need for infrastructure and setup costs. Cloud-based denial management offers benefits such as fully featured workflow automation solutions, such as automatic software updates, reduced software dependency, lower support and administration costs, and easy scaling based on imminent requirements.



Market Segmentation by Component

Soft Denial

Hard Denial

Market Segmentation by Type

Integrated

Standalone

Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Web & Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market Segmentation by End-User

Healthcare Providers Hospitals Physician’s Office Others

Healthcare Payers



U.S. Healthcare Denial Management Market – Dynamics

Most denials also occur because of prior authorization and medical necessity issues. An AI-powered prior authorization solution helps in reducing claim denials by automating multiple steps throughout the process. These range from determining the need for authorization to helping submit prior authorization requests with EHR data to continually checking prior authorization statuses. In healthcare claims management, claims status checks are a vital step. About 48% of claim rejections and denials go unworked or un-appealed. Hence, automation of claims status checks might not reduce denials but save significant staff time that can redirect to other steps in the revenue cycle process, including reworking denials. Employing automation to assess thousands of claims can help in defining a successful claim. The overall number of denials can be reduced by looking for missing documentation before sending out the claim through training the AI engine and communicating with the clinical and/or administrative teams to fill gaps.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Rising Importance of Denial Management in Medical Claims

Increase in Outsourcing of Denial Management

Growing Volume of Medical Claim Denials

Increasing Payer Complexities for Healthcare Claims

U.S. Healthcare Denial Management Market – Competitor Landscape

The US healthcare denial management market is highly fragmented and competitive. The market is characterized by rapid technological change, including cloud-based medical billing management. The integration of electronic health records usage increased usage of the digital medium has revolutionized the claim denials. Vendors are also constantly coming up with new technologies to develop, acquire and market new services to access a new set of consumers. Several players face competition from vendors of specialized software solutions that offer similar billing solutions at significantly low prices. They also develop additional products and have become more sophisticated and effective. Established companies are acquiring or collaborating with smaller vendors, offering complementary products, technologies, or services to expand their presence in the market. Moreover, several key players indulge in mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and expand their reach through inorganic growth strategies.

Major Vendors

UnitedHealth Group

McKesson

Change Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Experian

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Other Prominent Vendors

24/7 Medical Billing Services

3D Solutions

3Gen Consulting

4D Global

Accenture

Access Healthcare

Acrologic Business Solutions

AdvancedMD

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions

Advantum Health

Aergo Solutions

Aetna

Alaska Billing Services

AllianceMed

BillingParadise

Bizmatics

CareCloud

ChartLogic

Cigna

Cognizant

Coronis Health

Craneware

Credit Management Company

CureMD Healthcare

Data Marshall

DrChrono

EHealthSource

Greenway Health

Golden West Medical Billing

InSync Healthcare Solutions

IntelliRCM

Intersect Healthcare

iSalus

Kareo

McBee Associates

MedEx Medical Billing

Medforce Technologies

Medical Billers and Coders

Medmecs Billing Services

MGSI

MRO

NXGN Management

OSP

Persistent Systems

PMMC

Procure Billing Solutions

Promantra

Quadax

QWay Healthcare

R1 RCM

Resolutions Billing & Consulting

Revele

RevenueXL

Right Medical Billing

Savista

Superior Medical Management

TriMed Technologies

Vee Technologies

Vitruvian MedPro

Waystar

