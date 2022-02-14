Ford government plans unprecedented for-profit privatization of health care: Health Coalitions raise alarm, plan to protect local services

Attn: Assignment Editor
The Ford government has announced plans to bring in private for-profit hospitals in Ontario. They are handing more than 18,000 long-term care beds to for-profit companies in 30-year contracts and despite many repeated announcements, they have not reinstated comprehensive inspections nor improved care levels. They are privatizing the last remaining public parts of home care. They have allowed private for-profit testing clinics to charge patients hundreds of dollars for COVID tests. All this in the context of unprecedented staffing shortages.
Health Coalitions across Ontario are holding press conferences to warn about what this means for local public health care services, including our hospitals, long-term care, home care, COVID response and more, and to announce major community events in response.
Thursday February 17
Niagara Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85303172515 Meeting ID: 853 0317 2515
For more information, contact Julia Lucas at (647) 462-3359 or julia88lucas@gmail.com
Toronto Health Coalition at 12 pm
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88592988040 Meeting ID: 885 9298 8040
For more information, contact Natalie Mehra at (416) 230-6402 or ohc@sympatico.ca
Friday February 18
Sudbury Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85407618265 Meeting ID: 854 0761 8265
For more information, contact Dot Klein at (705) 566-9072 or dot.klein@persona.ca
Tuesday February 22
Waterloo Regional Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83376106154?pwd=R0FKaUtTM1VYQkVOczQvVUoxbVlvUT09
Meeting ID: 833 7610 6154 Passcode: 217952
For more information, contact Jim Stewart at (519) 588-5841 or waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com
Wednesday February 23
Cornwall Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86559714484 Meeting ID: 865 5971 4484
For more information, contact Elaine MacDonald at (613) 330-3117 or elainemacdonald@cogeco.ca
Thunder Bay Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83212440575?pwd=WEpyS0tibDRLamNDQWRQVkduaklDQT09
Meeting ID: 832 1244 0575 Passcode: 648651
For more information, contact Jules Tupker at (807) 577-5946 or jtupker@tbaytel.net
Windsor Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87239103619?pwd=S3JRMDNTV2VjbFhuREdiS0pxcXMzdz09
Meeting ID: 872 3910 3619 Passcode: 450449
For more information, contact Tracey Ramsey at 519-995-0239 or traceyramsey200@gmail.com
Ottawa Health Coalition at 11:30 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85014863337?pwd=RnIwWmE0M1llRjl2Zm45VlBmOFIzZz09
Meeting ID: 850 1486 3337 Passcode: 757769
For more information, contact Ed Cashman at (343) 999-6886 or ed.cashman.ottawa@gmail.com
Thursday February 24
Kawartha Lakes at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://utoronto.zoom.us/j/86190352836 Meeting ID: 861 9035 2836
For more information, contact Zac Miller at (289) 356-7537 or kawarthalakeshealthcoalition@gmail.com
North Bay Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82765086046 Meeting ID: 827 6508 6046
For more information, contact Henri Giroux at (705) 471-7746 or hgiroux1@hotmail.com
London Health Coalition at 12 pm
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89792862335 Meeting ID: 897 9286 2335
For more information, contact Peter Bergmanis at (519) 860-4403 or pbergmanis@rogers.com
Oxford County Coalition for Social Justice at 12 pm
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85442467297?pwd=UTg1bjlwVDBNMW9OZXNvSFdOWC9UUT09
Meeting ID: 854 4246 7297 Passcode: 893011
For more information, contact Bryan J. Smith at (226) 228-8309 or bryasmit@oxford.net
Friday February 25
Kingston Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89424132935 Meeting ID: 894 2413 2935
For more information, contact Matthew Gventer at (613) 542-5834 or birms@kos.net
Monday February 28
Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89324642009?pwd=ZVdxcmRqa0hCNnpKRHFCTWVZMUFiZz09
Meeting ID: 893 2464 2009 Passcode: 796980
For more information, contact Shirley Roebuck at (226) 402-2724 or goddess@bell.net
Durham Health Coalition at 10 am
Join Zoom Meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83567085051 Meeting ID: 835 6708 5051
For more information, contact Lance Livingstone at (905) 431-0823 or koach_14@yahoo.com
Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402