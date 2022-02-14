Ford government plans unprecedented for-profit privatization of health care: Health Coalitions raise alarm, plan to protect local services

Attn: Assignment Editor

What:

The Ford government has announced plans to bring in private for-profit hospitals in Ontario. They are handing more than 18,000 long-term care beds to for-profit companies in 30-year contracts and despite many repeated announcements, they have not reinstated comprehensive inspections nor improved care levels. They are privatizing the last remaining public parts of home care. They have allowed private for-profit testing clinics to charge patients hundreds of dollars for COVID tests. All this in the context of unprecedented staffing shortages.

Health Coalitions across Ontario are holding press conferences to warn about what this means for local public health care services, including our hospitals, long-term care, home care, COVID response and more, and to announce major community events in response.

Details:

Thursday February 17

Niagara Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85303172515 Meeting ID: 853 0317 2515

For more information, contact Julia Lucas at (647) 462-3359 or julia88lucas@gmail.com

Toronto Health Coalition at 12 pm

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88592988040 Meeting ID: 885 9298 8040

For more information, contact Natalie Mehra at (416) 230-6402 or ohc@sympatico.ca

Friday February 18

Sudbury Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85407618265 Meeting ID: 854 0761 8265

For more information, contact Dot Klein at (705) 566-9072 or dot.klein@persona.ca

Tuesday February 22

Waterloo Regional Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83376106154?pwd=R0FKaUtTM1VYQkVOczQvVUoxbVlvUT09

Meeting ID: 833 7610 6154 Passcode: 217952

For more information, contact Jim Stewart at (519) 588-5841 or waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com

Wednesday February 23

Cornwall Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86559714484 Meeting ID: 865 5971 4484

For more information, contact Elaine MacDonald at (613) 330-3117 or elainemacdonald@cogeco.ca

Thunder Bay Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83212440575?pwd=WEpyS0tibDRLamNDQWRQVkduaklDQT09

Meeting ID: 832 1244 0575 Passcode: 648651

For more information, contact Jules Tupker at (807) 577-5946 or jtupker@tbaytel.net

Windsor Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87239103619?pwd=S3JRMDNTV2VjbFhuREdiS0pxcXMzdz09

Meeting ID: 872 3910 3619 Passcode: 450449

For more information, contact Tracey Ramsey at 519-995-0239 or traceyramsey200@gmail.com

Ottawa Health Coalition at 11:30 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85014863337?pwd=RnIwWmE0M1llRjl2Zm45VlBmOFIzZz09

Meeting ID: 850 1486 3337 Passcode: 757769

For more information, contact Ed Cashman at (343) 999-6886 or ed.cashman.ottawa@gmail.com

Thursday February 24

Kawartha Lakes at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://utoronto.zoom.us/j/86190352836 Meeting ID: 861 9035 2836

For more information, contact Zac Miller at (289) 356-7537 or kawarthalakeshealthcoalition@gmail.com

North Bay Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82765086046 Meeting ID: 827 6508 6046

For more information, contact Henri Giroux at (705) 471-7746 or hgiroux1@hotmail.com

London Health Coalition at 12 pm

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89792862335 Meeting ID: 897 9286 2335

For more information, contact Peter Bergmanis at (519) 860-4403 or pbergmanis@rogers.com

Oxford County Coalition for Social Justice at 12 pm

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85442467297?pwd=UTg1bjlwVDBNMW9OZXNvSFdOWC9UUT09

Meeting ID: 854 4246 7297 Passcode: 893011

For more information, contact Bryan J. Smith at (226) 228-8309 or bryasmit@oxford.net

Friday February 25

Kingston Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89424132935 Meeting ID: 894 2413 2935

For more information, contact Matthew Gventer at (613) 542-5834 or birms@kos.net

Monday February 28

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89324642009?pwd=ZVdxcmRqa0hCNnpKRHFCTWVZMUFiZz09

Meeting ID: 893 2464 2009 Passcode: 796980

For more information, contact Shirley Roebuck at (226) 402-2724 or goddess@bell.net

Durham Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83567085051 Meeting ID: 835 6708 5051

For more information, contact Lance Livingstone at (905) 431-0823 or koach_14@yahoo.com

For more information:

Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402