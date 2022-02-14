Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), February 14, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 07/02/2022 20,234 197.8326 4,002,944.25 11,002 226.4066 2,490,925.41 2,176,050.85 31,236 197.8165 6,178,995.10 08/02/2022 10,666 194.4796 2,074,319.55 15,426 227.0162 3,501,951.90 3,069,733.43 26,092 197.1506 5,144,052.98 09/02/2022 205 199.8990 40,979.30 5,548 234.0174 1,298,328.54 1,135,398.81 5,753 204.4808 1,176,378.11 10/02/2022 14,072 200.7734 2,825,282.95 10,845 226.1037 2,452,094.63 2,143,626.74 24,917 199.4185 4,968,909.69 11/02/2022 - - - 17,307 219.0461 3,791,030.85 3,320,514.02 17,307 191.8596 3,320,514.02 45,177 197.9664 8,943,526.05 60,128 225.0920 13,534,331.33 11,845,323.85 105,305 197.4156 20,788,849.90 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)

USD 18,991,608.71 (Euro 16,673,203.14*) for No. 81,342 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,425,205 common shares equal to 4.05% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until February 11, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,239,879 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 790,094,820.23.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

