Proactive news headlines including Infield Minerals, Gratomic, ESE Entertainment, Belmont Resources, Great Atlantic Resources and Agra Ventures

Talon Metals announces Tamarack Nickel Project selected for climate innovation funding by US Department of Energy
Infield Minerals set to outline this year's exploration plans as it reports drilling and sampling results from M1 project
MedX Health is expanding North American operations with doctor-pharmacy rollout
Karora Resources reveals 2022 gold output guidance and first nickel production forecast at Beta Hunt in Western Australia
Great Atlantic Resources hits 'multiple near-surface gold-bearing intervals' in hole at Jaclyn Main Zone, Golden Promise project
Altiplano Metals discovers new high grade copper oxide vein system at Maria Luisa project in Chile
Avalon GloboCare expands its cellular immuno-oncology program with addition of Chimeric Antigen Receptor-Natural Killer cell therapies
Gratomic says it has initiated preliminary engineering work at its Capim Grosso project in Brazil
Pathway Health adds more physicians to its flagship Silver Pain Centre in Toronto
Belmont Resources seeing wide zones of mineralization at its Lone Star copper-gold project in Washington State
Real Luck Group re-commences affiliate marketing activity
Murchison Minerals says shares to commence trading on OTCQB Venture Market in New York
Fobi AI unveils AltID to support the digital transformation of ID solutions across key industries
ESE Entertainment closes GameAddik acquisition to boost its North American roll-out
Canada Silver Cobalt Works announces deal to buy Allsopp property expanding its Eby-Otto gold property in prolific Kirkland Lake area
Tiidal Gaming says subsidiary Sportsflare partners with app-driven community gaming platform Skirmish Limited
Forward Water Technologies announces sales representative agreement with Mabarex Inc
Empower Clinics announces appointment of Carolyn Shields as senior vice president of Operations for The Medi-Collective (TMC)
Cloud DX announces deal with Equitable Life to deliver new remote monitoring benefits for critical illness clients
Revive Therapeutics selects initial 13 sites in Turkey for its Phase 3 Bucillamine in coronavirus trial
Boosh acquires Beanfields, one of the fastest growing producers of plant-based snacks in the US and Canada
Benchmark Metals says latest drill results from AGB deposit add potential 'near-surface, open pittable' ounces
Agra Ventures says Farmako subsidiary is positioned to benefit from Germany's impending legalization of recreational cannabis
Bam Bam Resources begins search for firms to provide long-range environmental planning for the Majuba Hill project in Pershing County, Nevada
