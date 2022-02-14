CARROLL Hires Franco Minton as Executive-Level People Leader

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARROLL, an Atlanta-based national real estate investment firm, hires Wellstar executive Franco Minton as its Executive Vice President of People.

Franco brings more than 20 years of human capital resourcing and development experience across multiple industries to CARROLL. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resource Strategy & Consulting with Wellstar Health Systems, one of the largest healthcare systems in Georgia with nearly 500 different health and wellness facilities across the state. Prior to Wellstar, Minton held similar roles at Truist/SunTrust as SVP - SHRBP - Consumer, Risk, Legal/HR, and as VP of Consumer Talent Acquisition at Fifth Third Bank. In these roles, Franco focused on enhancing team effectiveness and driving organizational change through talent management and culture and process improvement strategies. He will oversee a talented team of professionals who manage all people-related functions for CARROLL's 800-plus employees across the country.

"At CARROLL, we take great pride in our culture, employee experience, and people development," said M. Patrick Carroll, founder and CEO of CARROLL. "Bringing in Franco and his multi-faceted experience is not only a great addition from a performance standpoint, but it also reinforces CARROLL's commitment to building an innovative and collaborative workplace that is inclusive and welcoming to everyone."

Recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" by the National Apartment Association in 2021, CARROLL has a long-standing commitment to fostering a collaborative, safe, and growth-focused work environment for everyone. Minton and team will continue the Firm's growth through initiatives like its Diversity & Inclusion Council, which promotes an open and inspiring place to work, while also driving equity for all CARROLL employees; the CARROLL Community Impact program, which challenges all CARROLL employees to find ways to positively impact their local communities; and through the ongoing emphasis CARROLL places on the importance of employee self-care.

"I'm excited to continue building a successful human capital strategy at CARROLL by creating a culture of learning and enablement through strategies in retention, development, and trust," said Franco. "A positive employee experience permeates well beyond an organization's walls and can help influence a happier, more loyal customer base."

About CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The Firm has raised more than $4.0 billion of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed, or sold more than $18.0 billion in real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Tampa, and New York.

The company manages more than 33,000 multifamily units in eight states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The Firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has managed more than $500 million in construction projects throughout the past 10 years. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.

