Fayre raised $3.8 million to help brands create and manage NFT communities

London, UK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fayre, the London-based NFT marketplace that recently raised $3.8 million in private funding ahead of its public token sale and platform launch, is the brainchild of Luis Carranza, a marketing and innovation strategist with vast experience.



Carranza staged over 36 crypto and Fintech events in 12 cities worldwide from 2014-2019. He’s been involved in crypto since 2013. He got into NFTs in 2020 and in early 2021 got fully immersed in Web3 as Boson Protocol’s Head of Marketing.





Immediately after Boson, Carranza decided to launch Fayre, a platform where brands and celebrities can create and manage NFT fan drops as clubs or decentralized loyalty programs. The Fayre Brand Dashboard is different from all others in the space. It allows brands and IP owners to manage NFT communities similar to how they manage other social platforms.

Fayre is a marketplace where brands can innovate and explore new methods of brand engagement leveraging the flexibility of NFTs as a new source of value and revenue. Carranza and his talented team are also currently exploring NFT use cases for brands in the Metaverse and P2E (play to earn gaming).





The Fayre marketplace will offer the lowest fees in the market: 1% for non-members, 0% transaction fees for the Standard members, up to $20,000 in total volume ($20 FayreCard NFT) while the Premium members will enjoy 0% transaction fees with an unlimited volume ($2,500 FayreCard NFT). Fayre will also offer a number of benefits, including early access to new features, partner promotions, and more to the holders of the FayreCard NFT and its $FAYRE token.

Fayre is an Outlier Ventures Basecamp Accelerator member. It has received VC funding from Outlier Ventures, Protocol Labs, Titans Ventures, China Polka, BMW Capital & Dutch Crypto Investors. Fayre aims to be a top-five NFT community player alongside other leading Web3 companies.





