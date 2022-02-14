U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Reach $704.55 Million by 2027, Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers to Grow at the Highest CAGR during the Period – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. robotic lawn mower market by smart robotic lawnmowers segment has high growth potential in the US region and to reach USD 152.73 million in 2021 and is projected to witness an absolute growth of 110.57% during the forecast period.



U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 704.55 Million (2027) MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) 1140.90 Thousand Units (2027) CAGR (VOLUME) 11.32% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET SOUTHERN SEGMENTS Lawn Area (Small-Sized, Medium-Sized, and Large Sized), Technology (Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Movers and Smart Robotic Lawn Movers), End User (Residential, Golf Courses & Sports Arenas, Professional Landscaping Services, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) GEOGRAPHY Unites States (South, West, Midwest, Northeast)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

The popular trend of automation, rising dependence on technology to enhance productivity, and the development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors provide significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Moreover, the increasing efforts towards minimizing harmful emissions associated with the usage of gasoline/diesel/propane-powered lawn mowers are anticipated to push the market growth.

Lawnmowers for small-sized lawn areas (<3000-meter square) hold the highest revenue share in the market. However, lawn mowers for medium-sized lawn areas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.92% (by value) during 2022-2027.

The low operating cost and growing demand from golf courses are driving the demand for the product in the market. Moreover, the positive growth forecasts related to the expansion of the landscaping industry is expected to support the market growth.

In terms of technology, non-smart lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.58% (by value) during the forecast period.

Golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.90% and 13.07% by revenue and unit shipment, respectively, during the forecast period.

The market consists of various vendors, including Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, many mergers & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.

COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was a fall in demand from the commercial sector due to the poor demand from hotels, resorts, and sports facilities. Also, the travel restrictions and postponement of several sports events during the pandemic resulted in low demand for robotic lawn mowers in the market. However, the increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities. It enhanced their outdoor living space, thereby pushing the residential demand for the equipment in the market.





KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by lawn area, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 13 other vendors





U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET – TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

In 2022, Husqvarna announced the launch of the commercial robotic lawn mower CEORA™ in 2022, which is ideal for mowing large areas of around 12 acres. The mower is also inbuilt with Exact Positioning Operating System (EPOS) technology that enables the mower to operate without a boundary wire.

In 2019, Mean Green Products, an electric lawn mower manufacturer, collaborates with Kobi Company (robotic solution provider), launched an AI-enabled robotic lawnmower called "ATOM" to expand their product portfolio in autonomous mowers.

Voice command technology is becoming popular among robotic mowers. Several vendors are incorporating voice assistant technology in their robotic mowers to tap the market potential for the same.

Robotic lawn mowers are installed with sensors to identify the perimeter wire and avoid crossing the mowing area. The sensor needs to be strong enough to pick the underground magnetic cable.

Vendors are increasingly taking initiatives and investing a significant amount in R&D for the design and development of smart robotic lawnmowers to meet the continuously growing demand.





U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Lawn Area

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized



Market Segmentation by Technology

Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Movers

Smart Robotic Lawn Movers

Market Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Golf Courses & Sport Arenas

Professional Landscaping Services

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET – COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. However, certain global vendors have entered the niche segment. For instance, Husqvarna has launched high-end robotic lawn mowers (Automower 450x costs about $3,500). Some vendors manufacture lawn and garden care equipment across categories (such as Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, and STIGA (earlier Global Garden Products), yet others serve only in a single category (such as Friendly Robotics or Robomow; acquired by MTD Products in 2017). For instance, Husqvarna, STIGA, and Robert Bosch have a large number of brands of various product lines of gardening products in both the corded and cordless battery-operated equipment categories. These key market players compete in terms of services, product availability, price, technology, quality, efficiency, and product effectiveness.

Major Vendors

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p.A

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks Tools

iRobot

Mamibot Manufacturing USA

Milagrow HumanTech

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

The Toro Company

Volta

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd





