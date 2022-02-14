Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 14 February 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 3 February 2022 regarding a successful private placement of shares, through an allocation of 125,561,401 new shares in Tranche 1 and an allocation of 41,105,265 new shares in Tranche 2, for total gross proceeds (i.e. both tranches) of approximately NOK 100 million.

The share capital increase associated with Tranche 1 has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 206,042,023.33 divided into 1,873,109,303 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com ( mailto:kevin.barber@ensurge.com )

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.