MINILUXE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL PRODUCT INITIATIVES

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce three major initiatives to further drive growth in its product revenue business – a redesigned direct-to-consumer experience across its brand website and app, as well as the launch of the brand on wholesale platforms Faire and Adit.



“For MiniLuxe to maximize the reach and potential of our proprietary clean nail and hand-care products, we know we need to reach the consumer wherever they are,” said Aditi Gupta, the Chief Growth Officer of MiniLuxe. “Our latest online initiatives increase booking convenience for our services and expand the digital reach for consumers to explore and purchase our products.”

MiniLuxe’s relaunch of its digital presence comes with several innovative features to enhance the nail care experience from helping consumers use a color selector tool to visualize different nail colors best suited for their skin tone to new content around a holistic hand and nail-care regimen.

Beyond its owned channels, MiniLuxe has also launched pilot programs with technology-enabled wholesale platforms, Adit and Faire. “We are excited to begin working with Adit and Faire to introduce our brand to new consumers.” said Zoe Krislock, the Chief Executive Officer of MiniLuxe. “Our consumers are exploring and discovering new products for their self-care routines in retailers large and small. Through its tech-driven platform, Adit allows us to scale our reach to several major beauty retailers, while Faire provides access to a diverse assortment of smaller, innovative retail environments.” A selection of MiniLuxe proprietary clean products launched on the Faire platform in January, and is expected to go-live on the Adit platform in Q1 of 2022.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of vocational women workers by empowering Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams across talent services (nail care and waxing services) and product revenue (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling, clientele preferences, performance and compensation tracking, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

