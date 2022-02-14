Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming March 8, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSLR) common stock between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your First Solar investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/first-solar-inc/.

On January 15, 2020, Barclays reported that First Solar had “seemingly been, in large part, priced-out of the U.S. downstream solar market” and that the Company had concealed its rapidly declining market share through misleading financial reporting by including projects in its Project Development pipeline that had actually been completed in prior years.

On this news, First Solar’s stock fell $4.03, or 7%, to close at $54.75 per share on January 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 6, 2020, Barclays stated that, in an attempt to gain back its market share, First Solar was “bidding more aggressively, leading to lower [Project Development contract] prices, and finally cutting into margins.”

On this news, First Solar’s stock fell $0.45 to close at $52.65 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on February 20, 2020, First Solar announced that it was exploring a sale of its Project Development Business. The Company also disclosed that it was experiencing “challenges with regard to certain aspects of the overall cost per watt” and that it would not be realizing its cost per watt goals.

On this news, First Solar’s stock fell $8.73, or 15%, to close at $50.59 per share on February 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s Series 6 solar module was not commercially ready at the time of its release, had a component that was failing in the field and causing fires, was not able to hit its projected and touted wattage targets, had an inconsistent output, and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

