UNCF and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Launch 2022 HBCU Scholarship Applications and Expand Eligible Schools

New York, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management are now accepting applications for the 2022 J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Scholarship Program. The number of eligible historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) has been expanded to 17.

Launched in 2021, the program provides scholarships and mentorships to students studying any major at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to help them start a career as a financial advisor. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management will award a total of 375 scholarships through 2025.

Students will receive an initial $2,000 scholarship and have the opportunity to participate in two paid professional summer programs to gain the skills to build a career as financial advisors. Students who complete both the Advancing Black Pathways Fellowship Program and the Financial Advisor Development Track Summer Analyst Program will receive an additional $5,000 scholarship during their senior year.

“Many students have never thought about becoming a financial advisor or even know what the job entails. We believe this program can help change that,” said Christopher Thompson, Head of Diverse Talent Experience for the Consumer and Community Bank at JPMorgan Chase. “Advisors have a unique opportunity to positively impact the lives of their clients and find their job rewarding and fulfilling. We want to raise awareness around this career and create a path for diverse young professionals into the wealth management industry.”

The J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Scholarship Program is a part of JPMorgan Chase’s $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity.

“Our mission is critical to so many across America,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “J.P. Morgan’s commitment to our students is a great example of how public companies can make a real difference in the lives of deserving, talented students across the United States. We thank them for the investment in us, our students and our HBCUs, and look forward to working together to build better futures for us all.”

This year, six new HBCUs were added to the list of participant schools, expanding eligibility to more students across the country.

The eligible schools include:

Alabama A&M University​

Central State University

Clark Atlanta University

Delaware State University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Paul Quinn College

Prairie View A&M University

South Carolina State University

Spelman College

Tennessee State University

Texas Southern University

Wilberforce University

Winston-Salem State University

Applicants must be full-time college sophomores for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students should apply before March 30 at 11:59pm ET by going to https://scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/Jpmorganwealth. Scholarships will be awarded and administered by UNCF.

To learn more about a career with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, visit https://careers.jpmorgan.com/global/en/home

For more information on the racial wealth gap in the United States, read: A look at the present-day U.S. racial wealth gap

