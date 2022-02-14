GP Transco Named a 'Best Trucking Company to Work for in 2022' by Smart-Trucking

JOLIET, Ill., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart-Trucking, a trucking news, entertainment, and education organization, ranked GP Transco as one of the best trucking companies to work for in 2022. "GP Transco hires professional drivers from all states and are known for treating their drivers right," says Dave, the host and co-creator of Smart-Trucking. This is the third year in a row that GP Transco is awarded this recognition.

GP Transco, a dry van over-the-road carrier out of Illinois, has been in business since 2006 and is known in the industry for its fair treatment of drivers, high driver pay and benefits, and top-of-the-line equipment. Its fleet of over 500 trucks services a base of contracted customers, a base that makes up about 50% of the company's total freight business. "Hiring outstanding drivers and paying them a competitive rate allows us to provide our customers with the best service possible," says Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. According to GP Transco, the average experience of its CDL drivers is currently 13 years.

Company drivers at GP Transco work as full-time W2 employees and earn between $80,000-$90,000/year and enjoy benefits such as health insurance, dental, vision, life insurance, long and short-term disability, 401k with 5% matching, and more. The carrier recently added a six-month review to each company driver, where eligible drivers receive a 1 cent-per-mile raise to their profit sharing on a biannual basis. Based on a survey conducted by the carrier, 94% of its drivers state that they plan to work at the company this time next year, which is a strong contrast considering the driver turnover rate in the industry hovers around 99%.

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

