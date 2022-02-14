NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues up 17.9% to $15.5 million in Q2 FY 2022

Q2 FY 2022 GAAP net income increased to $1.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share

Annual recurring revenue (SaaS and Support) increased to $25.0 million run rate

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support quarterly revenues increased 64% to $9.4 million.
  • Expanded strategic partnership with leading IT and business consulting services firm CGI in Europe; partnership offers NETSOL's premier, next-generation NFS Ascent® platform to the global finance and leasing industry, supported by CGI's local business consulting, IT integration, and managed service solutions.
  • NETSOL’s U.S. based mobility startup Otoz expanded its digital automotive retail platform MINI Anywhere® for BMW® Group Financial Services in the U.S. for its key brand MINI®. MINI Anywhere is now live with 12 MINI dealerships as of December – 11 in California and one in Texas; Otoz is also scheduled to onboard additional California- and Texas-based dealers before an expansion into Florida. Long term, the solution has the potential to be rolled out to over 100 MINI dealerships across all 50 states.
  • Attained “Five-Star Premier Business Partner” of the American Financial Services Association (AFSA), supporting the Company’s efforts to gain a deeper and more consistent engagement with both the AFSA team and its member organizations as an industry thought leader.
  • Achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, attesting to NETSOL’s ability to protect client data; SOC 2 Type 1 compliance reinforces NETSOL’s commitment to ensuring the security of its clients’ (and their customers’) data and confirms that all system requirements were designed based on the trust services criteria relevant to the security standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $15.5 million, compared with $13.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in total net revenues was primarily driven by an increase in subscription and support revenues of $3.7 million, slightly offset by a decrease in license fees of $631,000 and total services revenues of $667,000.

  • Total license fees were $1.96 million, compared with $2.59 million in the prior year period.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $9.4 million, compared with $5.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Total services revenues were $4.1 million, compared with $4.8 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 26.5% to $7.6 million (or 49.4% of net revenues), compared to $6.0 million (or 46% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to an increase in revenue of $2.4 million, offset by a $751,000 increase in cost of revenues. The increases in cost of sales were primarily due to increases in salaries and consulting costs of $367,000, travel costs of $124,000, depreciation of $15,000, and other costs of $245,000.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $5.99 million (or 38.7% of sales), compared to $5.96 million (or 45.4% of sales) for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in selling expenses and research and development costs, offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $1.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $242,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL included a $901,000 gain on foreign currency exchange transactions in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which was an increase from a gain of $14,000 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $2.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $617,000 or $0.05 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $25.6 million, a decrease from $33.7 million at June 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

“Our strong momentum continued in the second quarter, and we remain well on track to achieve our growth targets for fiscal 2022,” said NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “Within our core business, the pipeline and mix of opportunities remains robust, particularly in our European and North American growth markets, giving us confidence in our ability to drive additional contract signings over the coming months. Our Otoz Digital Retail Platform, one of our more venture-focused operations, continued to expand through its MINI Anywhere partnership and is now employed by more than 65% of all MINI dealerships in California, with live operations beginning in a second state, Texas, in December; we remain encouraged by the initial response and total opportunity. We are committed to our vision of pushing the boundaries for new ownership and payment models, supporting our customers where they are today and where they want to go in the future, and creating new shareholder value in the process.”

Company CFO Roger Almond added: “Growth in recurring revenues from our subscription and support segment were a key driver of our strong financial performance during the quarter. Importantly, with a larger share of higher margin revenue contributions, our second quarter gross margin increased to nearly 50% of net revenues. We continued to welcome our workforce back across our global footprint during the second quarter, and we expect a return to sales growth with a related increase in expenses to support our increased business activity moving forward. Our cash position remains near record levels, providing the resources to support our core business growth as well as strategic investments in high-return, long-term opportunities, such as the promising work of the Otoz Innovation Lab. With these factors in consideration, we are reiterating our full year revenue outlook of 10% topline growth and 20% subscription revenue growth throughout the balance of the year.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Otoz

Otoz, a division of NETSOL Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. The Otoz suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch digital retailing and new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Otoz technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as the effect of disparate stay at home orders and social distancing requirements imposed internationally by COVID-19 and its resultant impact on our financials and the world economy that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance, as well as the delay in recovery or a prolonged economic downturn that effects our Company, our customers and the world economy. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

   As of As of
 ASSETSDecember 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents$25,587,515  $33,705,154 
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $173,589 and $166,231 7,190,759   4,184,096 
 Accounts receivable - related party, net of allowance of $1,373,099 and $1,373,099 -   - 
 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $82,042 and $136,976 18,730,022   14,680,131 
 Revenues in excess of billings - related party, net of allowance of $8,163 and $8,163 -   - 
 Other current assets, net of allowance of $1,243,633 and $1,243,633 2,581,401   3,009,393 
  Total current assets 54,089,697   55,578,774 
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 985,772   957,603 
Convertible note receivable - related party, net of allowance of $4,250,000 and $4,250,000 -   - 
Property and equipment, net 10,265,385   12,091,812 
Right of use of assets - operating leases 1,029,294   1,345,869 
Long term investment 2,921,667   3,155,852 
Other assets 33,204   55,127 
Intangible assets, net 2,657,204   3,904,656 
Goodwill 9,516,568   9,516,568 
  Total assets$81,498,791  $86,606,261 
      
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$6,394,780  $6,696,035 
 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 10,147,993   11,366,171 
 Current portion of operating lease obligations 770,559   857,729 
 Unearned revenue 3,719,348   4,556,626 
  Total current liabilities 21,032,680   23,476,561 
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 120,277   699,841 
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 319,613   564,257 
  Total liabilities 21,472,570   24,740,659 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders' equity:   
 Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; -   - 
 Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;   
  12,186,070 shares issued and 11,247,039 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and   
  12,181,585 shares issued and 11,265,064 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 121,861   121,816 
 Additional paid-in-capital 129,042,021   129,018,826 
 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares and 916,521 shares as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (3,920,856)  (3,820,750)
 Accumulated deficit (37,206,528)  (38,801,282)
 Other comprehensive loss (34,935,629)  (31,868,481)
  Total NetSol stockholders' equity 53,100,869   54,650,129 
 Non-controlling interest 6,925,352   7,215,473 
  Total stockholders' equity 60,026,221   61,865,602 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$81,498,791  $86,606,261 
      

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

   For the Three Months For the Six Months
   Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
    2021   2020   2021   2020 
Net Revenues:       
 License fees$1,955,331  $2,586,504  $1,966,047  $2,589,979 
 Subscription and support 9,374,869   5,724,802   15,605,258   10,896,665 
 Services 4,142,762   4,810,154   11,322,418   12,282,194 
  Total net revenues 15,472,962   13,121,460   28,893,723   25,768,838 
          
Cost of revenues:       
 Salaries and consultants 5,661,917   5,294,662   11,324,327   9,821,311 
 Travel 282,836   159,174   496,968   262,926 
 Depreciation and amortization 728,868   713,749   1,494,603   1,420,998 
 Other 1,156,754   911,566   2,492,215   1,839,719 
  Total cost of revenues 7,830,375   7,079,151   15,808,113   13,344,954 
          
Gross profit 7,642,587   6,042,309   13,085,610   12,423,884 
          
Operating expenses:       
 Selling and marketing 1,807,162   1,558,027   3,427,155   3,167,631 
 Depreciation and amortization 212,864   221,572   427,135   443,362 
 General and administrative 3,733,303   4,065,788   7,706,442   7,493,424 
 Research and development cost 235,390   110,419   510,620   196,408 
  Total operating expenses 5,988,719   5,955,806   12,071,352   11,300,825 
          
Income from operations 1,653,868   86,503   1,014,258   1,123,059 
          
Other income and (expenses)       
 Gain (loss) on sale of assets (80,125)  (52,531)  (190,725)  (74,273)
 Interest expense (90,808)  (94,241)  (191,821)  (197,568)
 Interest income 316,253   210,854   759,386   411,675 
 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 901,016   13,981   2,185,164   310,022 
 Share of net loss from equity investment (79,818)  (43,685)  (240,783)  (151,535)
 Other income 19,668   45,365   22,697   132,637 
  Total other income (expenses) 986,186   79,743   2,343,918   430,958 
          
Net income before income taxes 2,640,054   166,246   3,358,176   1,554,017 
Income tax provision (201,506)  (245,434)  (369,133)  (509,728)
Net income (loss) 2,438,548   (79,188)  2,989,043   1,044,289 
 Non-controlling interest (1,031,763)  (162,916)  (1,394,289)  (568,839)
Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol$1,406,785  $(242,104) $1,594,754  $475,450 
          
          
          
Net income (loss) per share:       
 Net income (loss) per common share       
  Basic$0.13  $(0.02) $0.14  $0.04 
  Diluted$0.13  $(0.02) $0.14  $0.04 
          
Weighted average number of shares outstanding       
 Basic 11,244,539   11,580,030   11,249,372   11,683,631 
 Diluted 11,244,539   11,580,030   11,249,372   11,683,631 
                 

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

    For the Six Months
    Ended December 31,
     2021   2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
 Net income$2,989,043  $1,044,289 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
  provided by (used in) operating activities:   
 Depreciation and amortization 1,921,738   1,864,360 
 Provision for bad debts (33,815)  (175,575)
 Share of net loss from investment under equity method 240,783   151,535 
 Loss on sale of assets 190,725   74,273 
 Stock based compensation 28,292   165,164 
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
  Accounts receivable (3,243,348)  5,479,516 
  Revenues in excess of billing (4,741,806)  4,540,271 
  Other current assets 304,464   (252,781)
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses 56,539   313,869 
  Unearned revenue (749,249)  (554,077)
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (3,036,634)  12,650,844 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:    
 Purchases of property and equipment (773,953)  (1,249,895)
 Sales of property and equipment 201,773   123,194 
 Investment in associates -   (93,000)
  Net cash used in investing activities  (572,180)  (1,219,701)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:    
 Purchase of treasury stock (100,106)  (1,392,671)
 Proceeds from bank loans 188,272   705,338 
 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (715,121)  (175,352)
  Net cash used in financing activities  (626,955)  (862,685)
Effect of exchange rate changes  (3,881,870)  1,268,359 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (8,117,639)  11,836,817 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 33,705,154   20,166,830 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $25,587,515  $32,003,647 
        

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP

 For the Three
Months Ended		 For the Three
Months Ended		 For the Six
months Ended		 For the Six
months Ended
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$1,406,785  $(242,104) $1,594,754  $475,450 
Non-controlling interest 1,031,763   162,916   1,394,289   568,839 
Income taxes 201,506   245,434   369,133   509,728 
Depreciation and amortization 941,732   935,321   1,921,738   1,864,360 
Interest expense 90,808   94,241   191,821   197,568 
Interest (income) (316,253)  (210,854)  (759,386)  (411,675)
EBITDA$3,356,341  $984,954  $4,712,349  $3,204,270 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 25,289   74,169   28,292   165,164 
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$3,381,630  $1,059,123  $4,740,641  $3,369,434 
Less non-controlling interest (a) (1,293,037)  (441,853)  (1,881,916)  (1,140,697)
Adjusted EBITDA, net$2,088,593  $617,270  $2,858,725  $2,228,737 
        
        
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding       
Basic 11,244,539   11,580,030   11,249,372   11,683,631 
Diluted 11,244,539   11,580,030   11,249,372   11,683,631 
        
Basic adjusted EBITDA$0.19  $0.05  $0.25  $0.19 
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$0.19  $0.05  $0.25  $0.19 
        
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows       
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest$1,031,763  $162,916  $1,394,289  $568,839 
Income Taxes 61,761   44,233   114,427   92,882 
Depreciation and amortization 273,822   264,535   561,453   529,100 
Interest expense 26,682   28,824   56,082   60,344 
Interest (income) (101,385)  (67,207)  (244,729)  (133,164)
EBITDA$1,292,643  $433,301  $1,881,522  $1,118,001 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 394   8,552   394   22,696 
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$1,293,037  $441,853  $1,881,916  $1,140,697 
                

 