iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 52% to $17.1 Million Driven by Accelerated Growth of In-House Branded Products

iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DUARTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Q2 2022 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue increased 52% to $17.1 million

﻿Gross profit increased 53% to $7.6 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 44.1% compared to 44.0%



Net income increased 39% to $0.8 million or $0.03 per share

Management Commentary

“Our fiscal second quarter marked our strongest period of year-over-year revenue growth since completing our IPO last year,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “We are beginning to realize the benefits of continuously rolling out new high-demand, in-house branded products. During the quarter, our in-house product sales increased approximately 72% from the year ago quarter and accounted for approximately 87% of revenue—a company record. These increases demonstrate how well our products are resonating with consumers. In addition, our ability to deliver these products on a timely basis despite global supply chain headwinds provides an important asset to our channel partners.

“Over the past few months, we have also executed on multiple key growth initiatives, including the launch of our first in-house nutrient line, Flourish™, as well as our initial expansion into Europe through the UK and Germany. Although both initiatives are in their infancy, we believe they present compelling new avenues to drive growth and increase market share.”

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “We are continuing to navigate the volatile supply chain environment, which has not materially improved since our last quarterly report despite signs of recovery last fall. We plan to continue mitigating the cost volatility through our diversified network of partners and continue to expect fiscal 2022 to be another strong year of growth and execution for iPower.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 52% to $17.1 million compared to $11.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The increase was driven by greater in-house product sales and strong demand for ventilation products.

Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 53% to $7.6 million compared to $4.9 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 44.1% compared to 44.0% in the year-ago quarter. This small increase in gross margin was driven by a greater mix of in-house product sales partially offset by higher freight and input costs.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter were $6.4 million compared to $4.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 37.5% compared to 36.4% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales volumes, increased advertising to support the launch of new products, as well as increased headcount for new channel sales.

Net income in the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 39% to $0.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.6 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributed to the timing of accounts receivables with the Company’s largest channel partner and is not an indication of any other business or operating trend. Total long-term debt as of December 31, 2021 was $7.4 million compared to $0.5 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase was attributable to increased working capital expenses.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from both its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands sold through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in iPower's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

December 31 June 30, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 1,091,758 $ 6,651,705 Accounts receivable, net 15,553,516 7,896,347 Inventories, net 19,908,500 13,065,741 Prepayments and other current assets 6,804,371 4,693,000 Total current assets 43,358,145 32,306,793 Non-current assets Right of use assets – non-current 1,473,397 1,819,421 Property and equipment, net 103,189 55,659 Non-current prepayments 1,141,458 1,357,292 Other non-current assets 329,244 99,645 Total non-current assets 3,047,288 3,332,017 Total assets $ 46,405,433 $ 35,638,810 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 4,545,928 3,940,963 Credit cards payable 550,310 584,311 Customer deposit 228,161 297,407 Other payables and accrued liabilities 4,899,502 2,487,441 Short-term loans payable – 162,769 Lease liability - current 766,759 731,944 Long-term loan payable - current portion 29,244 29,244 Income taxes payable 374,513 790,823 Total current liabilities 11,394,417 9,024,902 Non-current liabilities Long-term loan payable 441,512 458,571 Long-term revolving loan payable, net 6,963,551 – Lease liability – non-current 777,290 1,169,552 Total non-current liabilities 8,182,353 1,628,123 Total liabilities 19,576,770 10,653,025 Commitments and contingency – – Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, and June 30, 2021 – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 26,488,682 and 26,448,663 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, and June 30, 2021 26,489 26,449 Additional paid in capital 23,371,712 23,214,263 Retained earnings 3,430,462 1,745,073 Total equity 26,828,663 24,985,785 Total liabilities and equity $ 46,405,433 $ 35,638,810

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 17,125,663 $ 11,254,317 $ 34,492,428 $ 26,214,252 TOTAL REVENUES 17,125,663 11,254,317 34,492,428 26,214,252 COST OF REVENUES 9,568,051 6,306,726 19,621,114 15,703,873 GROSS PROFIT 7,557,612 4,947,591 14,871,314 10,510,379 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and fulfillment 3,641,839 2,784,749 7,307,760 5,998,423 General and administrative 2,780,488 1,309,736 5,137,954 2,582,477 Total operating expenses 6,422,327 4,094,485 12,445,714 8,580,900 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1,135,285 853,106 2,425,600 1,929,479 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income (expenses) (75,112 ) (23,708 ) (75,112 ) (49,538 ) Other financing expenses – (37,447 ) (9,000 ) (37,447 ) Other non-operating income (expense) 60,403 10,455 9,591 17,852 Total other (expenses), net (14,709 ) (50,700 ) (74,521 ) (69,133 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,120,576 802,406 2,351,079 1,860,346 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 322,715 226,930 665,690 522,874 NET INCOME $ 797,861 $ 575,476 $ 1,685,389 $ 1,337,472 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK Basic 26,491,103 20,204,496 26,487,816 20,204,496 Diluted 26,491,103 20,204,496 26,487,816 20,204,496 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.030 $ 0.028 $ 0.064 $ 0.066 Diluted $ 0.030 $ 0.028 $ 0.064 $ 0.066



